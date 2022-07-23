The National Memo Logo

Trump's Late-Night Post-Hearing Rant Targeted 'Disloyal Sleazebag' McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump went on a massive tirade late Thursday after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot concluded their latest public hearing.

Trump ended his night by trashing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a "disloyal sleaze bag!"

After the committee displayed evidence that Trump did nothing for three hours while watching on TV as rioters stormed the Capitol building, the erstwhile president tried to place blame everywhere but in his own lap.

"Is this the same Mitch McConnell who was losing big in Kentucky, and came to the White House to BEG me for an Endorsement and help?" Trump wrote. "Without me he would have lost in a landslide. A disloyal sleaze bag!" Trump wrote, "I had an election Rigged and Stolen from me, and our Country. The USA is going to Hell. Am I supposed to be happy?"

Before that he wrote, "1. But Crooked Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, and many others, contested their Elections - and for a far longer time than I. 2. How do they know I watched on T.V.? 3. I never said that to Kevin McCarthy, who came to Mar-a-Lago to say 'hi' very early on (the Unselects don’t say this). So many lies and misrepresentations by the corrupt and highly partisan Unselect Committee!" adding, "Liz Cheney is a sanctimonious loser. The Great State of Wyoming is wise to her. Why not show the tapes, or interview, those that, with evidence, challenge the election?" and then, "It’s Nancy Pelosi’s fault, she turned down the troops! Perhaps she was disengaged - maybe looking for her husband!"

Trump also appears to have been watching CNN's coverage because he lashed out at host Jake Tapper, writing, "Fake Tapper of CNN is so biased and pathetic. No wonder CNN’s ratings are at an all time low! P.S. Almost all Trump Endorsed candidates have won, or are winning!"

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

