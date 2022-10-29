The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Shares Video Targeting DeSantis Presidential Ambitions

Trump and DeSantis

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump recently took a political jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis amid speculation about the possibility of him running for president in 2024.

According to Business Insider, Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday, October 27, and shared a political ad targeting the Republican governor.

In the clip, a female commentator can be heard saying, "The only way DeSantis is going to become the Republican nominee is if Trump chooses not to run and endorses him or dies." She also insisted that devout Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters would never turn their backs on the former president.

Along with the clip, Trump wrote in bold letters, "I AGREE."

Trump's posting of the new clip follows a series of targeted barbs he's made toward DeSantis. Although Trump did endorse DeSantis during his gubernatorial campaign in 2018, their dynamic has shifted since then.

Neither of the two Republican figures has officially announced their bid for president but speculation has been mounting for the last several months.

As Trump continues to push false claims about the 2020 presidential election, DeSantis has become a driving force in the political party. In fact, Democrats have also expressed concern about DeSantis because he's seen as being far worse than the former president.

Speaking to The Hill, one Democratic strategist shared his perspective. “To me, DeSantis is the scarier prospect,” the Democratic strategist said. “He’s a smarter version of Trump, he’s way more strategic, and he doesn’t have a hundred lawsuits at his feet.“

The strategist added, “If Trump goes bust, and he very well may, he’s the main guy I’d be watching."

Watch the clip below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Related Articles Around the Web
trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Republicans Hit Pelosi After Attempted Murder That Left Husband's Skull Fractured

@LauraClawson

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Youtube Screenshot

Of course.


Keep reading... Show less
youngkin

Neo-Nazis And Other Banned Trolls Celebrate Musk's Twitter Takeover

@justinhorowitz_

Elon Musk

Youtube Screenshot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired Twitter and fired its top executives. The platform will likely become an extremist fever swamp under Musk’s control.

Previously banned Twitter users are celebrating and showing their support for Musk’s completed Twitter acquisition and begging the tech overlord to be allowed back on the platform. Musk has suggested he will bring back some previously banned profiles, including former President Donald Trump.

Keep reading... Show less
Twitter
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}