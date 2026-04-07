'Please Keep Bombing': Trump Insists Iranians Want To Suffer For 'Freedom'
If President Donald Trump wanted to make the case that there’s no reason for Congress to consider invoking the 25th Amendment, he undermined it bigly during his latest press briefing on the Iran war.
“Your messaging on the war has moved from ‘the war is coming to an end’ to ‘we're going to be bombing Iran to the Stone Ages,’” one reporter said about Trump’s shifting motives and timeline. “So which is it?”
“I can't tell you. I don’t know,” Trump responded. “We're giving them ‘til tomorrow, 8 o'clock Eastern time, and after that they're gonna have no bridges, they're gonna have no power plants. Stone Ages. Yeah, Stone Ages.”
When asked whether threatening to destroy Iran’s infrastructure amounted to punishing innocent people, Trump claimed that Iranians are begging him to bomb them.
“They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom,” he responded. “We’ve had numerous intercepts: ‘Please keep bombing.’ Bombs are dropping near their homes. ‘Please keep bombing. Do it.’
Trump added, “And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding, and when we leave and we're not hitting those areas, they're saying ‘please come back, come back, come back.”
It’s hard to believe that the children who were killed during a U.S. strike of a school last month would share that sentiment.
Then when asked about NATO, Trump offered up a version of events that only Russian President Vladimir Putin could appreciate.
“I've always said NATO's a paper tiger. Putin's not afraid of NATO. Putin's afraid of us—very afraid of us—and he's explained it to me a lot of times. I got to know him very well. I know him very well,” he said.
“NATO’s a paper tiger,” Trump repeated. “NATO is us.”
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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