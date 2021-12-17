The National Memo Logo

Trump Declares Victory In Fabricated ‘War On Christmas’

Image via Flickr|DonkeyHotey

https://www.flickr.com/photos/donkeyhotey/20573036330

Former President Donald Trump is insisting the so-called "War on Christmas" is over. However, there is just one problem: many are still trying to determine whether or not there was ever an actual attack on Christmas since Trump fabricated the entire thing.

On Thursday, December 16, the former disgraced president appeared on Newsmax for an interview with Mike Huckabee. During the bizarre sitdown, Huckabee claimed America has Trump to thank for bringing back "Merry Christmas" as opposed to "Happy Holidays."“America had gone through a long period where people quit saying ‘Merry Christmas.’ It was all ‘Happy Holidays.’ You deliberately changed that!” Huckabee told Trump.

In Trump fashion, the former president quickly agreed with Huckabee as he took credit for ending the "war."

“When I started campaigning, I said you’re going to say ‘Merry Christmas’ again, and now people are saying it,” Trump said before, according to The Daily Beast, pivoting to rant about how the “'George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson' are 'being obliterated because of craziness.'”

But they are saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again,” Trump added. “I would say it all the time during that period, that we want them to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ Don’t shop at stores that don’t say ‘Merry Christmas’ and I’ll tell you, we brought it back very quickly.”

“You really did,” Huckabee agreed as the Christmas scenery at Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club appeared on the screen.

Trump went on to add more fuel to the fire. “Whether you’re Muslim, whether you’re Christian, whether you’re Jewish, everyone loves Christmas," he said, adding, "And they say ‘Merry Christmas’—until these crazy people came along and they wanted to stop it along with everything else.”

Although Huckabee praised Trump for his so-called efforts, The Beast highlights the irony in the network's interview of Trump reporting that "Newsmax decided to call its own company gathering this year—for which all attendees had to be vaccinated—a “Holiday Reception.” So it seems the war lives on."

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

