Finally, A Real Case Of Vote Fraud -- But The Perp Is A Trumpist
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
President Trump and his Republican sycophants are the masters of projection. It turns out voter fraud is from Trumpsters.
Oops! Republican Projection: Man convicted of fraud in PA supported Trump & more to come. www.youtube.com
As Trump and most of the Republican leadership stir its low information sycophants into a fearful frenzy about voter fraud, all the evidence continues to prove the party continues the art of projection. And the latest voter fraud reported in the Washington Post makes it clear.
Weeks before Election Day, Bruce Bartman mailed his mother's absentee ballot with a check mark next to President Donald Trump's name.
The problem was, his mother had been dead since 2008.
Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of felony perjury and unlawful voting — and blamed his decision to cast the fraudulent ballot on consuming too many false claims about the election.
"I was isolated last year in lockdown," Bartman said, while apologizing to the judge for his crime, the Associated Press reported. "I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake."
Samuel Stretton, Bartman's attorney, added in court that his behavior was "a very misguided political mistake, and very stupid," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
After sentencing him to five years' probation, leaving him unable to vote for four years, Common Pleas Court Judge George A. Pagano noted that Bartman's crime "goes to the heart of our democracy," according to the Inquirer, but also commended him for taking ownership of his crimes.
Ironically, this conviction comes out soon after Liz Cheney forcefully stated no election fraud and that the big lie is coming from Donald Trump.
"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system," Liz Cheney recently tweeted.
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) had a prescient statement.
"If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," he recently said on a phone interview Friday. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She's going to stand on principle. And if that's going to be distracting for folks, she's not the best fit. I wish that weren't the case."
Voter fraud convictions on Republicans, as opposed to Democrats, should not have come as a surprise. One cannot forget that Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick put up $1 million for anyone who would report voter fraud. The only cases unearthed came from Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. But Patrick refused to pay Fetterman.
Projection and lying continue to be the modus operandi of the Republican Party.
- The American Institutions That Broke Trump's Coup - National Memo ›
- Risking Everything, Republicans Bet On Angry Trumpist 'Lifestyle ... ›
- Sidney Powell Admits It Was All A (Very Big) Lie - National Memo ›
- In Trump's GOP, They Can't Handle The Truth - National Memo ›
- Arizona GOP Hires Conspiracy Theorist To Conduct Third 2020 ... ›
- Federal Judge Warns Trump May Be Held Liable For January 6 ... ›
- Murdoch Media Push Dubious Story Alleging Mail Ballot Fraud ... ›
- Supreme Court Unanimously Rejects Trump Effort To Overturn ... ›
- House GOP Admits It Opposes Democracy Not Voter Fraud ›
- Trumpists Are Ranting About Election Fraud as Americans Die of ... ›
- Postal worker admits fabricating Pennsylvania ballot tampering ... ›
- How a woman who has been dead 12 years was able to vote in ... ›
- Trump voter in Pennsylvania convicted of voter fraud ›
- Pennsylvania Man Charged With Voter Fraud For Casting Ballot For ... ›
- What the GOP Really Means by 'Voter Fraud' - The Atlantic ›
- Trumpists Still Pushing Election Fraud Claims and Conspiracy ... ›