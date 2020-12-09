Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Supreme Court Unanimously Rejects Trump Effort To Overturn Pennsylvania Election Result

Photo by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Remember how Donald Trump specifically picked Amy Coney Barrett so he would have a friend on the Supreme Court to make sure he "won" the election? So much for that. With absolutely zero dissents, the court said, basically: "Nope, we're not going to nullify the vote in Pennsylvania for you."


Officially, the court said, "The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," but same difference. Either way, Trump is still a big loser. To put the cherry and the icing on top: This was his 50th loss in court.

WATCH: Trump Takes Pandemic Victory Lap As Unchecked Surge Kills Thousands

@alexvhenderson
Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

During the 2020 presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden repeatedly slammed President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic — and Biden's messaging worked. Trump has been voted out of office, President-elect Biden won 306 electoral votes, and the former vice president defeated the incumbent by more than 7 million in the popular vote. Close to 300,000 American deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, though the real number is likely much higher and growing rapidly every day.

Regardless, Trump claimed, during a White House news conference on Tuesday, that his response to the pandemic was one of the greatest successes of his presidency.

