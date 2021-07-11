The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Top Pennsylvania Democrat Says Trumpists Committed All Voter Fraud In State

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Fetterman campaign website

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is fed up with Republicans' circulation of false claims about voter fraud in his state. On Saturday, July 10, Fetterman appeared on MSNBC where he raised concerns about the dangerous spread of misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking to MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Fetterman made it clear that the claims of voter fraud in his state were widely committed by voters registered to the Republican Party casting illegal ballots for former President Donald Trump.

During the interview, he said:

"The grand irony in all of this, of course, is that the voter fraud that we did have in Pennsylvania was all Republicans voting, having their dead relatives vote for Donald Trump.

"And the bottom line is simply this. And here's another fact is that Republicans that I talk to in Pennsylvaniadon't believe there was any election fraud. I mean, of course, there's a segment of people — if you're already following or listening to a dude that sells pillows on TV, you know, you're kind of beyond reaching. But Republicans don't want to run on this in '22. They may be forced to, but Senator Mastriano is just sending out love letters to the former president in the hopes of getting his endorsement to run. That would be a good thing for Democrats in Pennsylvania because he would get — we'd mop the floor with him."

Despite Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud in the battleground state, the state has only had approximately 10 cases of fraud. According to PoliticusUSA, all of Pennsylvania's cases of voter fraud center around Trump supporters. In fact, Fetterman previously broke down the math via Twitter as he argued that "7M Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in 2020. The odds of *actual* voter fraud are worse than an actual lottery ticket."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
john fetterman

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How The Republican Party Became A Death Cult

Former President Trump outside of Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting Covid-19.

Photo by The White House

The childish narcissism and prideful ignorance of the American right — as personified in its idol, former President Donald Trump — have transformed "conservatism" into a public health menace. Republicans in office and their media echoes are the principal obstacles to vaccinating enough Americans to achieve herd immunity from COVID-19, which would be awful even if their gullible audiences were the only potential victims.

But the rapid spread of the highly contagious and harmful delta variant is a warning that large pools of unvaccinated human hosts create the perfect environment for further mutations that may overcome vaccines and kill more efficiently. This means, in short, that the Republicans resisting vaccination and encouraging others to resist are a danger to all. After whining bitterly for the past year about masks and shutdowns, these same complainers may now make a safe reopening impossible.

Keep reading... Show less
republican death cult

Close
Copy link