Tucker Carlson Called Out For Racist Rant Against Court Pick

Fox News' Tucker Carlson sparked a media firestorm after his latest controversial rant about U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketjani Jackson.
On Wednesday, March 2, Carlson went off the rails during his primetime segment of "The Tucker Carlson Show." At one point during the segment, he took aim at Jackson, criticizing her for everything from her name to her professional attributions and family lineage.
“So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so. Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties,” Carlson said.
“So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent," he said. "It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.”
Almost immediately after the clip of Carlson's segment began circulating on social media, Twitter users began hammering him for his belligerent arguments. Veteran news anchor Dan Rather offered a blistering assessment of Carlson's works, tweeting:
"Number 1: Straight up racist. Number 2: Right, we always hear about LSAT scores for Republican judges. Number 3: LSAT scores are about getting into law school, not the quality of a legal mind. Number 4: Trump's grades and taxes... Number 5-100: Straight up racist."
Posting my LSAT score in solidarity. @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews #RacismOnDisplaypic.twitter.com/VFJbZEjult— Ann \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 #StandWithUkraine (@Ann \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 #StandWithUkraine) 1646283014
Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Jaime Harrison also fired back in Brown's defense with a brief, but strong, list of the justice nominee's academic accolades. "Judge Brown Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law, & was the editor of the Harvard Law review," Harrison tweeted. "She is the real deal. I’ve never heard 'Tie Too Tight' ask about lsat scores for other nominees, but typical of those who feel a bit 'inadequate.'”