Monday, December 09, 2019

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Media Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir.
I Can't Bring Myself To Type The Name Of The Subject Of This Column

Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone with the Wind"

Dear readers, for the purposes of this disquisition, we’ll call her the Congresswoman from Georgia’s 14th District. She has, of late, distinguished herself by calling for the secession of red states from the Union, or something akin to that. It is unclear what she’s talking about in this instance, as it is in many others, but amazingly, what she had to say raises an interesting point in our nation’s political life:

Trump Blasted From All Sides For Urging 'Suicide' Trade War Against China

Trump Blasted From All Sides For Urging 'Suicide' Trade War Against China

From left: Peng Liyuan, President Xi Jinping; former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump

In a just-posted campaign video, Donald Trump promises to impose massive tariffs on goods from China, which would tremendously increase the cost of living for American consumers.

The video is part of what their campaign is calling “Trump 47,” designed to paint the ex-president as having policies. He was quickly mocked.

