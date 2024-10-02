'That Is A Damning Non-Answer': Walz Drags Vance On January 6 Evasion
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz cornered Republican Sen. JD Vance during Tuesday night’s debate when the subject of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol came up.
“I think there's a lot of agreement,” Walz said of the debate, “but this is one that we are miles apart on. This was a threat to our democracy in a way that we had not seen, and it manifested itself because of Donald Trump's inability to say. He is still saying he didn't lose the election.”
Walz then asked Vance, “Did he lose the 2020 election?”
Vance refused to answer the question. “Tim, I'm focused on the future,” he said. “Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation—“
“That is a damning, that is a damning non-answer,” Walz responded.
Damning indeed.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
- Moderate Voters Are Repelled By Trump's Felony Convictions ›
- What You Need To Know About J.D. Vance, Trump's Hustling Lackey ›
- Where JD Vance stands on certifying the 2020 election and voter fraud ›
- Biden campaign: J.D. Vance would do what Pence wouldn't on Jan. 6 ›
- Fact check: J.D. Vance falsely claims dozens of jailed Capitol ... ›
- In Vance, Trump finds a kindred spirit on election denial and Jan. 6 ... ›
- Vance would have asked for new electors instead of certifying 2020 ... ›