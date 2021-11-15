The National Memo Logo

Video: Surrendering To FBI, Bannon Says He's 'Taking Down Biden Regime'

Steve Bannon

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

On Friday, November 12, the news broke that former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for openly defying a subpoena from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee on the January 6 insurrection. And on Monday, November 15, the Trump ally surrendered to law enforcement.

CNN aired video of Bannon surrendering and arriving at an FBI field office. The video shows Bannon talking to reporters, and a sign carried by a Bannon detractor read "Coup Planner." He is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Bannon was among the Trump allies who, in late 2020 and early 2021, tried to help the former president overturn the results of the 2020 election. The far-right MAGA Republican's critics have been warning that he will use his indictment to paint himself as a martyr and a victim of the "deep state."

steve bannon

Why Is CNN Promoting A Feel-Good Special On Chris Christie?

Chris Christie

Reprinted with permission from PressRun

I wonder what CNN host Don Lemon thinks about the network's inexplicable decision to schedule a Chris Christie primetime special for Monday night. Christie still holds the dishonor of being the most unpopular governor in American history while he ran New Jersey, and he famously flamed out as a presidential candidate in 2016, surviving only one primary contest where he finished in sixth place. Despite his record as an established loser who voters now have an allergic reaction to, the mainstream media continue to love Christie and hold him up as an important voice in our political conversation.

Reich: Behind Inflation Lies 'Deeper Structural Reason' Of Corporate Power

Robert Reich, a former secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor and professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley, is explaining why he believes the United States' inflation problem is indicative of a much larger issue.

Since the onset of the pandemic, prices have risen across the nation at an unprecedented speed. On Wednesday, November 10, it was reported that the consumer price index, which consists of "a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents," has increased by 6.2 percent since last year.

