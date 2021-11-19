The National Memo Logo

Poll: Most Republicans Want Trump To Run Again, But Most Americans Don't

Former President Donald Trump

A new poll suggests a majority of Republicans want former President Donald Trump to try for the White House again in 2024 — but the vast majority of Americans do not.

A national survey of adults released Thursday by Marquette Law School found that by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin, those who identify as Republicans would like Trump to run in the next presidential election. But overall, just 28 percent of those surveyed want to see another Trump campaign, versus 71 percent who do not.

Fox News Pushes To Defund PBS After 'Sesame Street' Adds Asian American Puppet

New 'Sesame Street' puppet Ji-Young

Fox News is promoting a conservative campaign to defund the Public Broadcasting Service for "bringing race into" its programming and encouraging viewers to get vaccinated. At the center of conservatives' latest culture war is Sesame Street, the iconic children's television show.

In a Thursday Fox & Friends First appearance, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp called to defund PBS over the network's attempts to make its programming more inclusive of race and gender identity. Schlapp specifically attacked the producers of Sesame Street for recently adding an Asian American puppet to its regular cast of characters.

