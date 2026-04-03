Dark Money Outfit Opposing Virginia Referendum Linked To 'Ultra MAGA' Lawyers
As Virginia voters consider whether they support changes to the state’s congressional map, recent donations to a group opposed to a constitutional amendment have raised questions about the sources of the money.
Voters will decide on April 21 whether to adopt a constitutional amendment that would allow the General Assembly to alter the state’s congressional map ahead of the midterm elections. If it passes, Virginia would temporarily change its congressional map to one that could net Democrats 10 of Virginia’s 11 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. They currently hold six of the seats, while Republicans hold the other five.
Early voting began March 6 in the referendum on the proposal, which Democratic lawmakers say is needed to make the midterms fair in the wake of gerrymandering in Republican-governed states.
Virginians for Fair Maps, a group opposing the proposed map change, reported a $2.5 million donation received on March 6 attributed only to “Virginians for Fair Maps.” The committee’s treasurer did not immediately respond to a Virginia Independent inquiry about who donated that money.
Financial disclosures for the committee also show a donation of $250,000 from a group with some Republican ties and little public presence, according to a recent report by Brandon Jarvis, the founder and editor of Virginia Scope, an independent media outlet that covers Virginia’s Legislature and campaigns.
The $250,000 donation came from a group called American Potential. A 2024 tax filing for American Potential has the same listed address as what the group shows on the Virginia campaign finance report for the $250,000 donation. When the Virginia Independent called a phone number from the tax filing, someone answered with “Election CFO.” When asked about American Potential and the $250,000 donation, the person who answered said, “no comment.”
Jarvis reported that Election CFO employs Chris Marston, the Republican Party of Virginia’s legal counsel. When Jarvis called the phone number, he said the person who answered also declined to comment.
Jarvis also wrote about a connection between American Potential and William Canfield, who worked as counsel for the Trump-aligned Ultra MAGA PAC in 2021 and 2022. The 2024 tax filing lists Marston as American Potential’s treasurer and Canfield as the group’s secretary and general counsel.
“It shows that it’s not just some random group coming out of nowhere, giving 250K,” Jarvis said. “They know what they’re doing.”
The Virginia Independent recently reported that opponents of the redistricting effort faced criticism over mailed flyers and texts that used Jim Crow-era imagery.
Democrats who support the amendment have brought in a lot more money, Jarvis said. A political committee associated with U.S. House Democratic leadership has given about $10 million to Virginians for Fair Elections, a group working to pass the amendment.
Jarvis said he was hoping to learn more about grassroots support and small donations on both sides.
“How much support do they actually have, but from people who are just not national groups?” he asked.
Reprinted with permission from The Virginia Independent
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