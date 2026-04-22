Rejecting Trump's Hypocritical Plea, Voters Approve Virginia Redistricting
In one of the nation’s final redistricting battles before the November midterm elections, Virginia voters decided on Tuesday to allow Democrats to redraw the state’s House map to give their party a plus.
With the passage of the referendum, voters opted to empower Virginia’s Democratic-led legislature to create a congressional map that leaves the state with just one safe Republican district. Prior to the Tuesday vote, Virginia’s 11-member House delegation consists of six Democrats and five Republicans, but this will likely change if court decisions fail to stop it.
“Unfortunately, we’ve been pushed into the position where two wrongs will make a right, and as Democrats, we simply can’t come to a boxing match when the person brings a knife,” one voter told MS NOW.
The decision followed in the aftermath of President Donald Trump demanding Texas Republicans push a mid-decade gerrymandering effort to erase Democrat districts and give Trump an advantage in the House. Trump began pushing the effort last year as polling began to reveal voters would punish Republicans in the 2026 mid-terms for Republicans’ congressional behavior.
But that effort appeared to backfire as Democrats retaliated by enacting extreme anti-Republican gerrymanders of their own in blue states.“MAGA is having a rough day. They have just entered the “find out” stage after they f—— around,” said one X user on social media.
The New York Times reports Democrats spent heavily on the Virginia election. But opinion polls said voters appeared split in the days leading up to the final vote.
Republicans like former senator John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain demanded “If you live in Virginia, remember to vote NO on the communist takeover of elections today,” on X, although she made no reference to Republican gerrymandering efforts in red states in her post.Other MAGA X social users appeared to hit a shrill tone as Virginia marched to the polls.
“Democrats are trying to steal 4 seats in the House by redrawing Virginia's map. GET OUT AND VOTE NO!’ posted one X account, also without referencing similar GOP efforts in red states.
Reprinted with permission from Atternet
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