‘Thank God I’m Safe’: NRA Boss Hid Out On Yacht After School Massacres

NRA chief Wayne LaPierre

- Ron Sachs/CNP/Zuma Press/TNS

NRA leader Wayne LaPierre says he faced an unprecedented “security threat” in the wake of bloody rampages at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut and a Parkland, Florida, high school — and had to seek refuge aboard his Hollywood producer friend’s 108-foot yacht. In a chutzpah-rich deposition, the politically powerful gun rights advocate said the fancy vessel christened “The Illusion” was one of the few places he felt safe from the national outrage that erupted after the slaughter of innocent children with military-grade firearms. “They simply let me use it as a security retreat because they kn...

nra school shootings

Lockdowns Did More Economic Good Than Harm, Data Show

@ProvencherDonna

Pandemic lockdown art

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Republicans have claimed repeatedly that so-called "blue state" lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic have destroyed their economies and that red states are enjoying robust recovery. However, a recent study has found that of the five states recovering jobs the most quickly since the beginning of the pandemic, four of them went blue in the 2020 presidential election — and the other is helmed by a Democratic governor.

Keep reading... Show less
covid lockdowns

