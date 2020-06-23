Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: Ted Lieu Trolls Trump In 15 Seconds Or Less

With the help of his children, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has released one of the simplest, funniest, and shortest campaign ads ever. Is video of the Congressman drinking a glass of water really campaign advertising? You'll have to decide, but this pithy video surely confirms Lieu's reputation as one of Donald Trump's sharpest critics. Now we know he's a funny guy, too.

This is trolling as performance art. Enjoy.

