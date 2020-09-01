Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Top White House Staffer Shares Faked Video Of 'Biden Sleeping’

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino

With Rep. Steve Scalise in trouble for sharing a faked video of activist Ady Barkan, you'd think that the White House would try to avoid the completely faked video market right now. White House director of social media and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, JrScavino is aiming to prove that assumption wrong.

The White House's social media guru took to social media to share something that had been completely manipulated -- a video depicting Joe Biden falling asleep in a TV studio.

The anchor went on to post the original content without the changes:

Twitter was nice enough to label the tweet as "manipulated." The ask for money with a text location remained, however.


Dan Scavino tweets faked video of Joe Biden

That's the Republican campaign in a nutshell:. Faked videos. Fake messages. Fake candidates. The only thing that isn't fake is the damage being done to democracy.

Trump Openly Defends Violence By His Supporters — Including Kyle Rittenhouse

President Donald Trump openly defended the violence of his own supporters during a press briefing on Monday, diminishing the recent attacks in Portland and Kenosha while condemning what he called "this horrible left-wing ideology that seems to be permeating our country."

Asked about his caravan of supporters who drove the streets of Portland, at times shooting paintballs and pepper spray at counter-protesters, Trump refused to condemn the violence.

