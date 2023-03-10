The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Do Americans Hate 'Woke'? Not According To New USA Today Poll

@kerryeleveld
Do Americans Hate 'Woke'? Not According To New USA Today Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis with fomer President Donald Trump

Looks like that GOP war on “woke” liberals isn't going to be the rocket fuel in 2024 Republicans have been betting it would be.

A new USA Today/Ipsos poll found that a 56 percent majority of Americans view the term “woke” in a positive light, connoting being "informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices." Three-fourths of Democrats viewed the term that way, as did 51 percent of independents and more than a third of Republicans.

On the flip side, 39 percent of respondents, including 56 percent of Republicans, viewed the term more negatively as being "overly political correct" and policing others' words.

That's a pretty lackluster issue to mount a rallying cry on — Republicans just narrowly clear riling up a majority of their base with the term. Basically, anyone who isn't mainlining Fox News isn't going to be particularly persuaded to vote Republican because of their take on woke liberals.

Of course, Republicans abandoned the notion of looking beyond the primary ever since they gifted the party to Trump.

So when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs into law a measure dubbed the "stop woke" bill or Donald Trump accuses President Joe Biden of engineering a "woke takeover of the U.S. Government," it might rile up the own-the-libs crowd, but it's not even close to getting Republicans to 50-plus-one at a national level.

In fact, the term “woke” easily has a better reputation nationally than DeSantis, Trump, or the Republican Party.

DeSantis’ favorable ratings in Civiqs tracking are five points underwater, 44 percent -- 49 percent.

Trump’s favorable ratings in Civiqs tracking are particularly anemic these days at 25 points underwater, 34 percent -- 59 percent.

And the Republican Party’s favorability in Civiqs tracking is downright laughable at 36 points underwater, 27 percent -- 63 percent. (Democrats, in comparison, are 17 points underwater, 38 percent -- 55 percent.)

Sure, approval ratings of Republican politicians and the GOP are a particularly low bar, but “woke” is pretty much running away with this popularity contest.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Donald Trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Text Shows Carlson Promoting Holocaust Denier On White Nationalist Hub

Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared the work of David Cole, a Holocaust denier who writes for a white nationalist hub that carries headlines like “The Trouble with Blacks” and “Our De Facto Antiwhite Apartheid.” Carlson’s reading list is the latest revelation in the recently released tranche of documents from the Fox News/Dominion lawsuit.

Dominion Voting Systems has been engaged in a legal battle against Fox News for its lies about the company’s role in the 2020 election. Numerous embarrassingtexts have been released during the process, including Carlson’s admission that he hates former President Donald Trump “passionately.”

Keep reading...Show less
Tucker Carlson

Plaintiff Who Charged CPAC Boss With 'Groping' Discloses His Identity

@alexvhenderson
Matt Schlapp

Matt Schlapp

In early January, the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger reported that a former staffer for MAGA Republican Herschel Walker's 2022 U.S. Senate campaign was alleging that right-wing GOP activist Matt Schlapp had sexually harassed him — an allegation that Schlapp has denied. Schlapp is a major figure in Republican politics, chairing the American Conservative Union and serving as the main organizer for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The former Walker staffer, now 39, agreed to be interviewed by the Beast, but only on condition of anonymity. Two months later, however, he has finally revealed his identity.

Keep reading...Show less
matt schlapp
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}