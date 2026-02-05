Loud, Profane Chants Against ICE Erupt At Major Wrestling Event In Vegas
Chants attacking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are common at the many protests and demonstrations opposing President Donald Trump's mass deportations policy. But on Wednesday, February 4, an anti-ICE chant broke out somewhere else: a major pro-wrestling event in Las Vegas.
The event was the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite, held at Vegas' T-Mobile Arena—where Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was up against "Big, Bad" Brody King. Fans, according to Newsweek immigration reporter Billal Rahman, broke out in chants of "F—— ICE."
"During the event on Wednesday," Rahman reports, "the anti-ICE chant drew MJF's attention, and he appeared momentarily surprised. He paused and looked toward the audience as the chant echoed loudly throughout the arena."Trump's policies have encountered both support and opposition in the professional wrestling world.
The late Hulk Hogan was a major Trump supporter, but Jesse "The Body" Ventura — a former pro-wrestling star who went on to become governor of Minnesota — is a scathing critic of the ICE raids being conducted in Minnesota, describing the fatal shooting of Renne Nicole Good as a "murder" and telling reporters, "The Republican Party is a domestic enemy to our Constitution."
The anti-ICE chant at the AEW event in Vegas is drawing a lot of responses on X, formerly Twitter.
