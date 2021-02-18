'Zip-Tie Guy' And His Mother Charged In Capitol Insurrection Held Without Bond
February 18 | 2021
Eric Gavelek Munchel, aka "Zip-tie guy," will be held without bond as he awaits trial for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Wednesday that a Georgia woman and her adult son, known online as the "zip-tie guy," be held without bond as they await trial for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 56, of Woodstock and Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, of Nashville are among more than 200 people so far charged in the insurrection attempt. Munchel, who grew up in Blue Ridge, is accused of being the man caught in photos dressed in black tactical gear, carrying handfuls of plastic handcuffs through the Senate gallery. In a 17-page opinion, Judge R...
