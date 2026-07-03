At Long Last, Sandy Hook Victims Of Alex Jones Begin To Get What He Owes Them
The families and survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are finally receiving some of the money owed to them by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
The satirical publication The Onion, which recently took control of Jones’ InfoWars brand, paid out $100,000 to the Sandy Hook families during the relaunch of the InfoWars website.
Jones owes the families about $1.4 billion after losing multiple court cases that were brought against him alleging defamation.
On his show, Jones repeatedly claimed that the mass shooting, which killed 20 children and six adults, was a “false flag” operation meant to whip up support for gun control. Jones called the victims “crisis actors” and inspired his listeners to harass the families and survivors.
Jones’ company was forced into bankruptcy by the massive judgments against him, leading to the sale of InfoWars to The Onion. Jones has been attempting to prevent the sale through court proceedings.
Chris Mattei, an attorney for nine of the families, summed up the state of Jones’ conspiracy empire to The Associated Press: “All he’s been left with is an iPhone and a fancy microphone.”
The new InfoWars site launched on Thursday with the release of a video featuring the “InfoWars elf."
It is the dawn of a new era. Hear our battle anthem.Welcome to the new InfoWars.
[image or embed]
— InfoWars (@realinfowars.bsky.social) July 2, 2026 at 1:12 PM
The new site will also feature a character meant to parody Jones as part of The Jim Haggerty Show.
“If you watch [Jones], it is not really information heavy. It is bluster and it is repetition and it is exaggeration,” comedian Tim Heidecker told Fast Company. “So in the satire of it, my job is to try to be as ridiculous as possible without losing sight of who you’re doing or what the character is.”
Jones has been in a terrible place for the last few years. In addition to losing his media empire, he has seen his relationship with President Donald Trump deteriorate. Jones was a big supporter of Trump’s but broke with the administration when Trump attacked Iran.
Trump called Jones a “nut job” and derided the fellow conspiracy theorist for his Sandy Hook lies, despite the fact that Trump has promoted even bigger lies and conspiracies. Jones has also had several high-profile staffers depart from his company.
But perhaps the lowest blow of all is Jones’ media brand now being used to mock him.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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