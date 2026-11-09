How Annie Andrews Slipped Past Muslim-Obsessed GOP (And Fox News)
There are so many delights in the results of last Tuesday’s midterm elections, but one of the biggest is discovering who South Carolina Sen.-elect Annie Andrews, a Democrat, really is.
In short, she’s one of us.
“The party that elevates Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17 yr old killer, & tears down Gus Walz, a 17 yr old with special needs who loves his dad, is a party that needs to be lit on fire & thrown in the dumpster & plunged into the deepest depths of the ocean never to be seen again,” she wrote in an August 2024 post.
And that wasn’t an anomaly. Andrews has been a doctrinaire liberal in a state hostile to liberals.
A competent conservative effort likely would’ve kneecapped Andrews, despite President Donald Trump’s bizarre decision to saddle the South Carolina GOP with Darline Graham, one of the least-qualified senatorial candidates since Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville.
Yet Andrews lucked out—the GOP and its vast right-wing media machine were obsessively focused on Michigan and the prospect of scaaaaary Muslims implementing Shariah law. The disparity in attention is stark, as this chart compiled by X user Louis Riel shows.
Here's a better version. Media matters confused Graham Platner and Lindsey Graham with Darlene Graham, who was barely talked about. They also left off some of the biggest names. https://t.co/rj3LhLHW29
— Louis Riel (@theGhostOfRiel) November 6, 2026
His Republican opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers, was second with nearly 2,000 mentions and 23.6 hours.
El-Sayed’s friend Hasan Piker, the controversial Turkish-American commentator and livestreamer known for his caustic takes on American domestic and foreign policy, was fourth with nearly 1,400 mentions and 16.4 hours.
Together, their entries total 85.2 hours—the equivalent of more than three and a half full days.
They account for 45 percent of both the mentions and the hours Fox dedicated to all Senate races this cycle. That’s a stunning, obsessive focus when Republicans were playing defense across a broad map that will deliver Democrats nine Senate pickups once all the votes are counted in Alaska and Mississippi.
Meanwhile, Andrews—with her treasure trove of past statements to mine—got 84 mentions and 1.2 hours of coverage.
And it’s not as if Republicans didn’t know those posts existed. This MAGA account highlighted a segment in which Fox News host Bret Baier used Andrews’ posts to challenge her during an appearance.
Yet Graham’s campaign failed to turn any of this into a winning argument, another sign of a campaign as incompetent and ineffective as its candidate. And Fox News’ instincts were clearly off. This was manna for them, if only they could’ve taken a slight break from their OMG MUSLIMSSSS obsession.
Good for us, good for Annie.
She’s a great one.
P.S. Look at Mississippi’s Senate race way at the bottom. Democratic Sen.-elect Scott Colom of Mississippi got a mere seven mentions! These are both races that benefited from lack of right-wing focus, thank heavens.
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