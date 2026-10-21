Bipartisan Outrage Over Envoy Witkoff's Praise Of 'Humanitarian' Putin
On Wednesday, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump's envoy made a statement that immediately prompted outrage across the political spectrum. According to commentators, envoy Steve Witkoff's assertion that Putin is a "humanitarian" was a "vile" "betrayal" of the United States and its allies.
Witkoff was meeting with Putin in Russia when the former declared, “You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian — you are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that." The U.S. envoy made this claim despite the fact that Putin has personally ordered the assassination of his political opponents, started conflicts in Ukraine and beyond that have killed innumerable people, and presides over one of the most repressive regimes in the world. Because of these decidedly un-humanitarian behaviors, voices from all corners of American politics were quick to condemn the statement.
"This is absolutely vile," posted Kimberly Ross of the conservative newspaper the Washington Examiner. "Calling Putin a humanitarian is an insult to every Ukrainian who has suffered and died because of his war of aggression." Technologist Jamie Matzl -- who served as a national security official under President Bill Clinton -- agreed, asserting, "It is a betrayal of America and a historic national disgrace." Political scientist Ian Bremmer said the scene was "truly hard to watch."
GOP lawmakers expressed their anger as well. "No," posted Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), adding, "Putin is a stone cold killer." According to Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), Witkoff's words brought "another embarrassment" to the U.S. "What a ridiculous statement," declared MAGA-aligned Rep. Max Miller (R-OH). "Maybe we should ask the hundreds of dead civilians in Bucha what they think of Putin’s humanitarian instincts?"
Jim Geraghty, senior political correspondent at National Review, elaborated on precisely why so many were angered by Witkoff's comments, writing, "The International Criminal Court indicted Putin for the war crimes of 'unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.' I realize the International Criminal Court isn’t everybody’s favorite international institution these days, with good reason, but the mass kidnapping of Ukrainian children is not in dispute. Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab reports that more than 35,000 children taken from Ukraine to over 100 locations in Russia and Russia-occupied territory.
"In October 2025, the United Nations concluded that the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine amount to two crimes against humanity; 'murder and of forcible transfer of population' and secondly, 'deportations and transfers of civilians' from areas occupied by Russian forces, some of whom were tortured. The findings were based on some 500 publicly available videos of crimes examined – 247 of which have had their locations technically verified – and 226 interviews with Ukrainian citizens."
Geraghty concluded, "I realize that Witkoff is, like the president, a schmoozy Manhattan real estate mogul, used to speaking off the cuff with effusive praise, and basically saying whatever it took to get his negotiating partner to sign on the dotted line. Facts and truth are immaterial. But if that impulse is unchecked, at some point you end up praising the moral values of an indisputably evil man on behalf of the United States of America."
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