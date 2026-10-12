VIDEO: Conason Talks Trump Corruption And Midterms On 'Court Of History' Podcast
@nationalmemo
October 12 | 2026
Screenshot from YouTube
Last week National Memo editor-in-chief Joe Conason appeared on MeidasTouch Network's Court of History podcast, hosted by historians Sidney Blumenthal (a longtime National Memo contributor) and Sean Wilentz. It was a rollicking discussion that ranged over Trump's relationship with Roy Cohn, impunity on the Republican right, Conason's recent book The Longest Con, and much more -- posted in two parts. Here is part one, available on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts. We'll post part two tomorrrow. Stay tuned.
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