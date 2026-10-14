VIDEO: Joe Conason On Midterms With 'The Court Of History' Part 2
@nationalmemo
October 14 | 2026
Screenshot from YouTube
National Memo editor-in-chief Joe Conason recently appeared on MeidasTouch Network's Court of History podcast, hosted by historians Sidney Blumenthal (a longtime National Memo contributor) and Sean Wilentz. Their lively discussion ranged over the 2026 Senate races and the growing salience of corruption among American voters, as well as Donald Trump's relationship with Roy Cohn (and Joe's acquaintance with the Trump mentor in New York), impunity on the Republican right (with a challenge to Steve Bannon), Joe's recent book The Longest Con, and much more. The interview was posted in two parts. Here is part two, available on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts. Part one can be found here.