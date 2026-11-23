With Latest Golf Club 'Gala,' Trump Scams His Crypt-Crazed Cult Members Again
President Donald Trump's self-enrichment through cryptocurrency has long raised eyebrows and been politically controversial. Yet despite Republicans suffering in the 2026 midterm elections in part because of this issue, a new report reveals that Trump is not stopping with his business endeavors — despite ongoing concern from his own Republican Party.
"President Donald Trump is set to host another gala Sunday night to reward investors in his crypto meme coin venture, an affair likely to attract fresh attention from Democrats poised to investigate the ways in which the president has enriched himself during his second term," reported MS NOW's Jake Traylor. "But the third-of-its-kind event, hosted at Trump’s Northern Virginia golf club, isn’t exactly a hot ticket. Nor is it popular among some in the president’s inner circle."
The report added, "Much like his political stock, the value of the president’s digital token has deteriorated. Trump’s first meme coin dinner, in April 2025, saw investors spending some $148 million in a contest to dine with the president, according to the cryptocurrency intelligence firm Inca Digital. Sunday’s dinner, which invites the top 185 investors in $TRUMP coin, showed closing numbers of only $8.6 million, according to a Reuters report."
It continued, "The dramatic drop-off is partly a reflection that the coin itself has drastically reduced in value. When it launched in January of 2025, the token was trading for $74. Its value tumbled, but after the announcement of the first Trump meme coin dinner that April the coin surged from roughly $7 to $14. There was no significant uptick following the announcement of Trump’s third gala, with the coin now trading at a low of approximately 85 cents."
As one former White House official anonymously told MS NOW, “At this point, it’s pretty clear the White House doesn’t see this as a vulnerability, even after the message voters sent on Election Day."
In October, CNN chief national correspondent John King noted that Republican voters with whom he spoke were in disbelief at Trump's constant self-enrichment.
“Among the most loyal Trump voters, I was texting a bunch of them today. Remember, a lot of them don't see these stories. They watch and live and breathe in the MAGA media ecosystem that doesn't tell them bad things or questionable things or ethical things about the president of United States,” CNN's John King wrote. “I texted our CNN story to several today. One said, ‘this guy is out of his mind,’ but then five minutes later texted me back: ‘are you sure this [story] is legitimate?”
King added that some found it hard to believe the story is not "fake news." MS NOW anchor Nicolle Wallace similarly noted in October that Trump's cryptocurrency endeavors fail the customers while enriching himself — and most of the customers are his own supporters.
"What's amazing to me, Ben, as someone who's covered Trump most days for a decade — and that's on me — is to see how much he hates his voters," MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace said at the time. "I always thought that Steve Bannon was, for his political views and his contribution to the degradation of our politics, odious. But as a political person inside Trump's operation, genius. And he made Trump's voters think that Trump cared about them. His absence, or his refusal to do whatever he did the first time, has taken the mask off."
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
- 'The Worst Food': Trump Hosts 'Orgy Of Corruption' Crypto Banquet ›
- Trump Family Wins Big Again In Crypto, While Their Investors Lose Even Bigger ›
- Trump Family Wants A Piece Of Shady Binance Crypto Grift ›
- Welcome To Trump Bank, The First Family's Latest Crooked Crypto Venture ›
- Trump Keeps Fleecing His Cult Followers For Billions (Because They're Morons) ›
- Corrupt: China-Linked Firm Buys Up $300M Of $Trump Memecoin ›
- Trump Hosting Another 'Orgy Of Corruption' In Palm Beach To Push $Trump Memecoin ›
- Online Grifters Laugh As MAGA Marks 'Keep Falling For The Same Con' ›
- With 'Memecoin,' New Trump Presidency Reworks An Old Con ›
- Is every memecoin just a scam? Experts on whether Andrew Tate and Trump are fleecing their followers | Cryptocurrencies | The Guardian ›
- Trump’s broken promise on crypto: a gold mine for his empire, multimillion-dollar losses for investors | Economy and Business | EL PAÍS English ›
- How Trump made more than $1 billion on crypto when most of his coin's investors lost money - ABC7 New York ›
- C.F.T.C. Officials Considered Investigating Trump’s Memecoin, Then Punted - The New York Times ›
- Following Investor Losses, Warren and Blumenthal Urge SEC to Investigate President Trump’s Memecoin | United States Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs ›
- Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren demands SEC investigate if Trump’s memecoin is an ‘illegal scam’ | CNN Business ›
- Day 1: $TRUMP Isn’t a Coin, It’s a Con. | U.S. House Committee on Financial Services Democrats ›