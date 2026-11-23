Dumping Trump May Soon Be A Matter Of Survival For Endangered Republicans
President Donald Trump is still searching for a bottom to his cratered approval numbers.
At 36.2 percent, barely more than a third of Americans approve of the job he’s doing. Looks like we’re going to find out the actual size of America’s deplorable population.
The fact that Trump still can’t stabilize his numbers matters.
For starters, it accelerates his slide into lame-duck status. He’s already proven unable to protect his party from electoral consequences. Democrats may not recreate this year’s 14.1-point House popular-vote margin with a presidential-year electorate, but they don’t need to. Republicans will have to find ways to distance themselves from the albatross around their necks. That means breaking with him very publicly, and very loudly.
And every Republican who decides they’re better off without him brings him another step closer to irrelevance.
The behavior Republicans once tolerated, like dry humping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, has worn thin even with traditional Republicans. There will be little patience for his antics and little desire to defend him as Democrats dig up shovelfuls of dirt over the next two years.
That will only enrage Trump further, creating a vicious cycle that could end in a spectacular crashout—and another impeachment, this time with a real chance of attracting Republican votes for conviction.
None of that will improve the GOP’s standing with voters, which brings us to 2028.
Two years is an eternity in politics, goes the cliché. Things can change quickly, and sure, that’s oftentimes true. But a Republican recovery requires a shift in the underlying dynamics, and there’s little reason to expect one. Even Trump’s removal from office, death, or incapacitation wouldn’t automatically give Republicans a new lease on life.
Republican hopefuls like Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio all have Trump’s stench on them. Maybe a governor like Utah’s Spencer Cox could offer a fresh face. But MAGA will demand that any nominee kneel at Trump’s altar before rallying behind them, and that won’t play well with the general electorate.
Smart Republicans will sit this one out. That will matter downballot, too.
Republicans are likely to claw back a dozen or two of the reach seats Democrats picked up in the House this year. But that would still leave Democrats with a comfortable majority in 2029.
And in the Senate, the map offers Republicans little hope of regaining control. Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, the incoming head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has modest aspirations.“I define victory as holding on to our 19 incumbents. All of them are tough races, every single one of them. I think of every single one today as being tough races. We have potentially a handful of flips that we can do,” Moreno told NBC News. “And then, obviously, we’re going to make Sherrod Brown a two-year senator.”
To his credit, Moreno isn’t going to repeat this year’s mistake of assuming traditionally red seats are safe.Ohio is the GOP’s biggest pickup opportunity. And … then what?
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock could be distracted by a presidential bid, offering Republicans an opening in Georgia. The same goes for Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona. Pennsylvania could effectively become an open-seat race: Incumbent Sen. John Fetterman isn’t surviving a primary, regardless of which party he ends up calling home. Nevada is purple and could give the GOP an opportunity, but the way Latinos swung this year? I doubt it.
But those openings look a lot more promising in a neutral environment. In another Democratic year? Far less so. If you’re a prospective Republican candidate watching Trump crash out, why go through all that trouble just to probably lose?
Meanwhile, Democrats will have top-tier opportunities to flip North Carolina and Wisconsin, plus a decent chance in Iowa. They’ll also have reach opportunities in Utah, where Democrats improbably won the combined House popular vote this year, as well as Louisiana and Florida—both of which Democrats almost flipped this year. And who knows what happens in Alaska, where incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a frequent target of Trump’s ire, could become an independent.The more unpopular Trump becomes, the more competitive those reach states get. And states we wouldn’t even dare consider today could become tomorrow’s reach opportunities.
Trump has shown he doesn’t care about his party. He’ll keep saddling Republicans with unelectable cranks in primaries, just as he did with Texas’ Ken Paxton and South Carolina’s Darlene Graham.
There’s little Republicans can do to escape that dynamic in the 2028 election cycle. They’re borked.
But the sooner they break with him, the better they can position themselves for a comeback in the 2030 midterms.
And the more unpopular Trump becomes, the easier that break gets.
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