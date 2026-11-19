After Blue Tsunami, Musk Wants Everyone To Forget His 'Dark MAGA' Bluster
Racist billionaire Elon Musk wants the world to know that his MAGA phase is over. Or, to be more clear, he wants to pull the wool over the world’s eyes and have everyone join him in pretending as if he didn’t just spend half a billion dollars on a white supremacist crusade to—as he characterized it just a few weeks ago—save civilization.
Musk spoke yesterday at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference and was interviewed by journalist Aaron Ross Sorkin.
“I think I’m ideologically quite moderate, I don’t think I have any, like, extreme political views,” Musk said and asked Sorkin if he could name any extreme views Musk has.
Amazingly, Sorkin could not specifically cite Musk’s extreme quotes, which says a lot about the veteran financial journalist and none of it is good. Musk has decried the “woke mind virus” he blames for people being transgender, consistently peddles white supremacist conspiracies, and launched an online encyclopedia blaming porn for the spread of HIV/AIDS.
Sorkin did say that “some people” believe that Musk’s advocacy of the MAGA agenda was an extreme political view.
“You can’t just say a broad base, ‘oh MAGA, whatever,’ I mean, I’m not MAGA,” Musk replied. “If that means blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, I certainly don’t have that.”
This is a lie. Just ask Musk.
At a 2024 rally for Trump, Musk said, “I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark, gothic MAGA.”
There’s also the track record of his actions and rhetoric over the last few years.
Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars this year to elect Republican candidates and to preserve the party’s majority in Congress. This mission was a total failure but in the throes of his election spending Musk clearly laid out why he was doing this.
He said that if Democrats had full control of the government they would “open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority” and that this “would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word.”
This is almost to the letter the white supremacist conspiracy theory known as “The Great Replacement.” It is also the motivation behind President Donald Trump’s racist immigration policies which have led to brutal treatment of immigrant communities and the shooting deaths of innocent U.S. residents.
“Dark, gothic, MAGA” indeed.
Musk gambled on keeping in place a Republican majority that would turn a blind eye to his companies and the constant flow of money between himself and the Trump regime. Under a Democratic majority, investigations are coming.
Musk has lashed out at even basic scrutiny of his actions while leading the crackpot DOGE project, including the lives that have been lost around the world as a direct result of his meddling. He clearly doesn’t want his track record investigated, and he would prefer for everyone to move along from the mess he created. That is unlikely to happen.
Like his fellow GOP-financing billionaire Jeff Bezos, Musk wants his MAGA phase expunged from the public record.
Too bad.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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