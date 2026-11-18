Does Her 'Watershed' Fox News Hit Signal AOC Will Run For President?
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York went on Fox News for the first time in six years on Tuesday, appearing alongside media personality Paris Hilton and Republican Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida.
The unlikely trio sat down to talk about bipartisan legislation that might finally find its legs on Capitol Hill nearly 18 months after its creation: the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act, otherwise known as the DEFIANCE Act.
After host John Roberts called AOC’s appearance on Fox News a “watershed moment,” the New York congresswoman said that there was “no more worthy cause than this one.”
The DEFIANCE Act is a bipartisan bill meant to give victims of deepfake AI porn the ability to sue those creating or sharing the content for a minimum of $150,000.
According to a May 2025 press release, the bill would “grant survivors the right to take civil action against individuals who knowingly produce, distribute, solicit and receive or possess with the intent to distribute nonconsensual sexually-explicit digital forgeries.”
In addition to Ocasio-Cortez and Lee, the late GOP Sen. Lindsay Graham and Democratic Sen. Rick Durbin also signed on in support of the bill.
The bill passed through the Senate unanimously in January, but has since failed to be brought before the House for a vote. However, with a new group of freshman Democrats coming in and the balance of power shifting in the House, it’s possible—and Lee is hopeful—that this will be the time.
“I have every confidence that either in this Congress or early in the next we’re going to be able to get it done,” the Florida congresswoman told Roberts.
A year before the bill’s creation, Ocasio-Cortez was herself a victim of the heinous, and common, pornographic creations.
“There’s a shock to seeing images of yourself that someone could think are real,” Ocasio-Cortez told Rolling Stone at the time. “As a survivor of physical sexual assault, it adds a level of dysregulation. It resurfaces trauma, while I’m … in the middle of a fucking meeting.”
Hilton is also a victim of deepfake AI porn, and has long been an advocate in Washington for sexual abuse victims and victims of abuse in adolescent boarding schools.
But this Fox News appearance might be signaling something larger for AOC: a possible presidential bid. After all, appearing on what might be considered an unfriendly media outlet could be taken as a sign of strength, or at least a willingness to work across party lines.
And the New York City lawmaker hasn’t ruled out a run. In a September interview with The New York Times, AOC said that she would be making her decision after the midterm elections.
“There’s an argument that some make that this is a very unique political window and, oftentimes in politics, you do only get one shot,” she told the outlet. “And you don’t—and just in life in general life doesn’t wait for you to be ready for things. Sometimes life just makes things ready for you.”
In the wake of the Democratic Party’s sweeping blue wave victories, the Democratic Socialists of America are also openly urging AOC to run.
That possibility might be exciting to some, who have long been proponents of AOC’s open, unscripted, and candid way of communicating with the public.
And as Hilton would say, “That’s hot.”
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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