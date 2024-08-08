AOC: Unified Democrats 'In Disconcerting Array' Over Walz Choice
The news that Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate created a strange disturbance in a dominant political narrative, first noticed and tweeted by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Dems in disconcerting levels of array.”
This came after her total agreement with Sen. Joe Manchin—yes, the Manchin who officially gave up on being a Democrat this year and registered as an independent—that Walz is a fantastic choice for vice president. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted it was “an excellent decision,” and in a separate statement, Manchin said, “My friend Governor Tim Walz will bring normality back to the most chaotic political environment that most of us have ever seen.”
And it hardly ends there.
The ringing endorsements for Walz poured in from all parts of the party, starting from the top:
The other top contenders for the job cheered Harris and Walz on:
- Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly: “Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz are going to move us forward. … Gabby Giffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win.”
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro: “Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket … Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind Kamala Harris’ campaign to defeat Donald Trump.”
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: “It was an honor to be considered in this process, but Tim Walz is a great friend and a great choice. I fully support this new ticket and will work to elect Kamala Harris as our next President of the United States.”
Walz’s fellow Democratic governors chimed in:
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "I'm so excited that my friend Tim Walz will be the next Vice President of the United States! ... He'll be an excellent partner for Kamala Harris, and I'll do everything I can to get them elected this November. Let's go win this thing!"
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “Brilliant. … Tim Walz is about doing the right thing. Whether it’s free school meals or standing up against gun violence—he’s never been intimidated.”
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker: “My friend Tim Walz is an excellent choice to be the next Vice President of the United States. … Let's win this!”
Everyone—from Rep. Ilhan Omar, a fellow Minnesotan, and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who called Walz a “rock star,” to Rep. Dean Phillips, who had his own embarrassing and short-lived primary run against Biden—is thrilled.
“Tim Walz can fix a lawnmower, fire a cannon, and fiercely protect women’s freedoms. All in one day,” Phillips said.
Even anti-Trump Republicans applauded the choice. Former GOP operative Matthew Dowd called it a “smart” choice, adding, “Walz will help the entire campaign effort especially in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.”
The hive of disaffected Republicans at the Lincoln Project are positively gleeful.
Meanwhile, the Trump team is being, well, weird about it.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
