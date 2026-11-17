GOP Senators: What Happened To $12 Billion In FAA Upgrade Funds We Already Sent?
On Tuesday, a new report by Fox News revealed that Republican lawmakers have a simple question for the Trump administration: “What happened to the money” — over $12 billion — that Congress already doled out for modernizing air traffic control systems? Such questions come as White House officials assert they need tens of billions of dollars more to fix the issues they say caused the nationwide grounding of flights last Friday.
“Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and President Donald Trump called on lawmakers to shell out $50 billion in funding after a ground stop on Friday caused thousands of flight cancellations and blamed Congress for not doling out money previously to upgrade aging air traffic control communications infrastructure,” explains Fox. “But Congress did send $12.5 billion to the Department of Transportation as part of the 'big, beautiful bill' last year meant to upgrade the archaic systems, and Republicans want receipts on what happened to the money.”
"Only about four [billion] has been spent," Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) noted. "There was about eight billion of that still sitting around." Now, with the administration asking for five times the original amount, Thune told reporters that, “There's some explanations that have to be given as to why that number is where it is.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) had similar concerns, telling Fox, "I haven't seen how they're gonna use it. I mean, in my business, you know, I spent a lot of money, and I built companies. And I understood what I was going to spend it on before I ever did anything. I'd have a budget and what the timeline is, who's gonna do it, all that stuff."
After flights were grounded on Friday — one of just three nationwide groundings in U.S. history — Duffy claimed that the issue was caused by recent efforts to replace copper wiring in communications equipment with fiber-optic cable. But GOP lawmakers still have questions not only about the administration’s demand for more money, but about whether the White House is being forthright about the true reason for the FAA systems failure.
"He needs to talk to me like I'm a reasonably intelligent 10th grader," Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) asserted. "The American people are not experts on telecommunications … nor am I." Kennedy, who is a member of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, which controls the DOT's purse strings, noted that he was more than "willing to appropriate money to fix this," but needed the administration to provide more information about the problem first.
"I mean, we had an outage today, some problems with a number of our banks," Kennedy said. "There have been some problems in Europe with the Internet controlling temperatures of grocery stores. I mean, this is happening a lot. I'm not saying there's a connection, but if there is, they need to tell us."
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told Fox News Digital that he felt the initial $12.5 billion was "a starting point — it wasn’t everything." According to Lankford, "We've seen nothing yet of what's the rest of the request. So that does seem like, ‘Hey, grab a number out of the air. It needs to be big.’"
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