MAGA Media Respond To Latino Vote Shift With Demand For More Deportations
MAGA media responded to Republican midterm losses by demanding more extreme immigration enforcement, including worksite raids and the deportation of “abuelas.” Some right-wing media figures also renewed calls for the Trump administration to intensify efforts to promote what they call “self-deportation,” a more discreet form of expulsion from the country that relies on economic coercion.
The renewed push for mass deportations comes in the context of an already shaky economy, and local news coverage illustrates the toll that President Donald Trump’s policies have already taken on communities across the country.
Local coverage on the toll of Trump’s deportation operations
Even a cursory look at Trump’s deportation agenda reveals its disastrous economic effects. In Maine, a report found that “the removal of immigrant workers could cost the state up to $3 billion in annual economic output.” El País reported that in Texas, “a survey by the Texas Restaurant Association found more than a third of restaurateurs said they lost employees this year to immigration enforcement.” The Lynden Tribune, out of Washington state, wrote in August that “ICE efforts have resulted in an estimated 50 workers being detained and deported since March from Premier Packing alone.” A representative for a meatpacking industry group told The Associated Press that “they have received multiple calls from their members reporting an increase in absences at their southwest Kansas businesses after these communities noticed an increase in federal immigration officers this week.”
The toll on families is devastating as well. The Connecticut Mirror reported that in Danbury, “where two-thirds of K-12 students are Latino,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents “had approached a bus stop to detain parents dropping off their kids.” The Associated Press rounded up a host of enforcement operations that have unfolded since the midterms: a married couple arrested in Phoenix, brothers detained as they were returning to college in Alabama after visiting their parents, an eight-year-old boy taken into custody in San Diego.
On November 7, just days after the midterms, WCPO 9 reported on a brutal immigration arrest in Hamilton, Ohio, during which ICE agents tased a father of five while his daughter filmed. “I had my four-year-old son last night crying all night long asking for his dad, and what can I say?” the man’s wife said.
Bannon misread the battle over mass deportation in the Rio Grande Valley
Texas’ Rio Grande Valley in particular has become a political battleground in recent years, with Hispanic and Latino voters swinging big for Trump in 2024 but turning on Republicans two years later. Just prior to the midterms, The New York Times interviewed over two dozen Hispanic voters who “were furious over the president’s approach to immigration and the economy.” The Times reported that one former Trump supporter, whose brother was taken into immigration custody, “never thought such deportations would include people she knew who had lived in the United States for decades.”
Some in MAGA media, including immigration extremists like former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, devoted energy to attempting to consolidate Trump’s gains in the Rio Grande Valley without giving an inch on deportations. Contrary to the people quoted by the Times, Bannon claimed over the summer the main issue Trump had to overcome was a weak economy, arguing that his hardline immigration policy had been embraced in the region.
Referring to Hispanic Americans, Bannon said in June that “their beef is not with the mass deportation, the beef is not with the immigration policy,” but acknowledged that “the economy for working class people can be rough right now.”
If there was a minimal attempt at MAGA outreach on immigration prior to the midterms, those efforts have evaporated. What’s left is the grimy residue of even more extreme nativism.
Right-wing media doubles down on “workplace raids” and going after “abuela”
The public has largely turned on Trump’s nativist immigration program. To the extent that his deportation machine is exacerbating the national affordability crisis, the actual sentiment against his policies is probably even higher than polls suggest.
Still, Trump doubled down on this approach on November 6 by appointing Stephen Miller, one of his most extreme anti-immigrant advisers, as his new White House chief of staff. Trump sent a somewhat contradictory message on November 8 in an interview with 60 Minutes, opening the door to an immigration deal with Democrats that his right-wing media allies immediately denounced as “amnesty.”
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to the interview on The Five by saying any deal with Democrats on immigration would be a “betrayal.”
“I don’t think what happened with the ICE deportations was too tough — they weren’t effective enough,” he said, claiming that “the base … probably wanted workplace raids.”
Watters repeated his demand on his own show that evening, saying that “with Miller as chief of staff, the base expects workplace raids.”
On Bannon’s War Room podcast, Mike Howell — a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation and a leading figure in the Mass Deportation Coalition — reacted to Miller’s new position with a maximalist call.
“It's time for ICE to go in full bore, full scale — Stephen Miller has a moment in time, as does President Trump, to unleash the dragon,” Howell said, adding that he wants to see “worksite enforcement into Houston,” which he and Bannon described as a sanctuary city.
Two days later on November 9, Bannon praised Miller and echoed Howell, telling his audience: “What's the watchword? Mass deportations.”
“The operant word there is mass — that means all of them,” Bannon said, adding that he’s “so glad that Stephen Miller is there now” in his new position.
Right-wing talk show host Vince Coglianese addressed the topic as well. Speaking on behalf of an imagined Trump voter, Coglianese said, “I want more aggression on this. I want worksite enforcement, not just chasing down illegals wherever they happen to be living.”
The same day, Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff — two co-hosts of The Charlie Kirk Show — aired a clip of the late Turning Point USA leader denouncing those in Trump’s orbit who are pushing for “amnesty,” and the “mass legalization of illegals.” Neff then read a July 2025 social media post of Kirk’s in which he argued, “We must deliver mass deportations, not amnesty.”
Kolvet added that he believed “Stephen Miller is going to be a massively, massively positive force when it comes to immigration in this administration.”
The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles reacted to Trump’s 60 Minutes interview as well, arguing that “in order to have real mass deportations from a position when you have the highest foreign-born percentage of the population ever, you need to deport abuela.”
“Most people think the problem of assimilation is that you walk down the street and you don't recognize your own country,” Knowles added. “And the customs have changed and the way of life has changed and people are speaking a language that you don't want to hear. That’s the problem.”
The push to make deportation less visible
There are some figures in right-wing media who realize that images of federal agents in Nazi-like apparel seizing families and workers are a bad look. Their solution is what they call self-deportation, long a fixation among the nativist right that describes replacing physical coercion with brutal economic deprivation.
On November 12, anti-civil rights activist Chris Rufo made the case on The Daily Wire’s The Ben Shapiro Show that a large-scale displacement of human beings should be done “quietly, silently, subtly.”
“And what happened is that the Trump administration, Kristi Noem, Greg Bovino, sent in these militarized units into these blue cities, causing chaos, and I think there’s a better way,” Rufo continued. “You actually have to use the financial system, banking, taxing remittances, creating the incentives for people to self-deport who just came over here in the last couple of years, rather than going in with the trench coats and the goons riding on military vehicles.”
Former Fox host Megyn Kelly struck a similar note on her SiriusXM show, calling on the administration to rely on a tool called E-Verify, which the American Immigration Council writes “has not proven effective at preventing the employment of undocumented immigrants, and laws that impose penalties risk suppressing business growth.”
“You don't have to run around hunting down Hispanics in the streets,” Kelly said.
“Just do E-Verify, then they can't work,” she added. “It makes it impossible for them to collect a paycheck in the United States and they self-deport.”
“That's the most humane way of doing this,” Kelly concluded.
The public does not want MAGA-style immigration policies
A massive study from Harvard’s Kennedy School published in March found only 37 percent approval for Trump’s immigration policies, and only 31 percent for ICE workplace raids. Polling on so-called self-deportation is limited, but a 2018 survey found at the time that only 27 percent of respondents supported making “conditions so difficult that immigrants return to their home country on their own.”
The right-wing pundits demanding that Trump and Miller amplify the cruelty and scope of their operations are likely to send those numbers even lower, while causing large-scale human suffering along the way.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
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