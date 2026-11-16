Fetterman Says He'll Quit Democratic Caucus If Van Hollen Wins Leadership
This isn’t quite the threat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) thinks it is.
Fetterman was asked by a Fox News host, “Is there a red line for you if the party goes far left that you would walk away.”
He answered: “It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like [Sen. Chris] Van Hollen who has really made his name being very anti … hostile to Israel.”
The notion that Van Hollen is “far left” is patently absurd. He’s been a generic Democrat in the Senate. And while his challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer to lead the majority in the new Congress makes him seem anti-establishment, that’s certainly not his history.And if Israel is your single issue, given the challenges we face here in the U.S. and our own very fragile democracy, then I don’t even know what to say. Particularly since Van Hollen isn’t even “anti-Israel.” In an essay affirming his support for “Israel’s need for security,” he made this salient point:
At home, the brutality of Mr. Netanyahu’s government has eroded Americans’ support for a historically close partner. At the same time, we’re seeing a dangerous and reprehensible rise in antisemitism. Attempts to conflate criticism of the Israeli government with antisemitism do not combat that hate. They only undermine the fight against antisemitism by equating the Israeli government with all Jews, and they empower the enemies of free speech.
For all these reasons, we cannot accept the status quo. Democrats can—and should—be both “pro-Israeli” and “pro-Palestinian.” To support both, Democrats must put forward a plan that moves beyond the failures of the past toward a durable peace.Fetterman’s incessant whining on Fox News is tiresome.
I’m already rooting for Van Hollen’s leadership bid, though I remain realistic about its slim chances for success. This makes me root for him even harder.
Republicans were the biggest losers in this election, but Fetterman is the next biggest loser. A narrowly divided Senate would’ve given him insufferable power. Now he’s irrelevant.
He won’t be a senator beyond this term. If he wants to flip parties and stay in the minority, more power to him.We would all be better off for it.
Well, except for the Republicans. He would be their problem then.
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