RFK Jr. Facing Probe Of False Senate Testimony On Samoa Measles Epidemic
Isn’t it a delight watching Democrats ramp up to investigate pretty much everything this trashy, tragic administration has done?
One person who should be especially on guard is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., because there’s no world where it’s legal to lie to Congress—even if you were auditioning for a Cabinet position in front of a pliable GOP Congress.
Those days will soon be a thing of the past.
But Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland aren’t waiting for a Democratic majority to begin investigating Kennedy’s lies about his 2019 trip to Samoa.
You’ll note that I didn’t say “whether he lied.”
That’s because, thanks to both The Associated Press and The Guardian, we learned earlier this year that Kennedy most definitely lied during his confirmation hearing, insisting that his trip had “nothing to do with vaccines.”
How could you possibly think that an anti-vax eugenics freak would take a trip just to do a little experimenting on how to implement his anti-vax eugenics freak views? How very dare you.
Except that was very much the reason he went to Samoa. And in doing so, he basically kicked off a deadly measles epidemic.
MAHA in action, baby.
This isn’t an edge case where we have to try to infer Kennedy’s intentions because he wrote to Samoa’s then-prime minister on the letterhead of the anti-vax organization he used to run, Children’s Health Defense.
The letter offered to provide a “detailed health informatics assessment in Samoa of what happened with your MMR vaccines.”
Isn’t that sweet?
Reader, it was not sweet. Kennedy’s letter was nothing but a bunch of poorly veiled suggestions that MMR vaccines were killing Samoans. And he helpfully provided information on this unhinged idea, including that Samoa—as a smaller country—was somehow uniquely in danger from these nefarious vaccines.
“The likelihood of adverse lot and manufacturer specific effects higher for smaller nations where all vaccine[s] can be from [a] few or a single lot and manufacturer,” he wrote.
And, gosh, just being helpful, he went on to say that “I believe the deaths associated recently with [the] MMR vaccine in the Independent State of Samoa may have been manifestations [of] these effects.”
Honestly, it would be difficult to come up with a letter that was more about vaccines.
Saying that his trip to Samoa had nothing to do with vaccines was a stone-cold lie. And look, I understand that Kennedy’s brain is basically nothing but soggy, discarded nicotine patches and beef tallow, but even he can’t really claim that he just plumb forgot the entire purpose of his trip.
The trip resulted in 5,697 measles cases and 83 deaths, out of about 200,000 people in the entire country. This is the future that the Trump administration wants.
Wyden and Alsobrooks asked Children’s Health Defense for documents about Kennedy’s Samoa trip, but they didn’t stop there. They also want whatever the organization has on Kennedy’s presidential campaign and his Senate confirmation.
Oh, and also all of the communications between CHD and the government since Trump took office in 2025.
This is a savvy move. It isn’t an attempt to get Kennedy himself to give up documents, because that will run into the buzzsaw of the administration saying that it is never obliged to provide anything about anything.
But CHD has no such protections. It can respond to a friendly letter, or it can respond to a subpoena—but there’s no world where it cloaks itself in some sort of government privilege.
However, you can expect some sort of shenanigans about how, if CHD wrote to the federal government, that made it secret forever—which is, of course, not how things work.
With the current GOP-led Congress, this is all that can really happen. But once January rolls around, this could very well form the basis for a Kennedy impeachment.
We deserve nice things.
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- Deadly Outbreak: When RFK Jr's Vaccine Lies Killed Samoan Kids (VIDEO) ›
- Schatz: RFK Jr., Whose Dangerous Lies Fueled Measles Outbreak in Samoa & Caused Preventable Deaths, Unqualified To Lead HHS | U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii ›
- Newly obtained emails undermine RFK Jr.'s testimony about 2019 Samoa trip before measles outbreak | PBS News ›
- Senators probe RFK Jr.'s Samoa trip testimony after AP and Guardian showed documents that refute it ›
- How RFK Jr. Falsely Denied His Connection to a Deadly Measles Outbreak in Samoa – Mother Jones ›
- Senator opens investigation into evidence RFK Jr ‘unlawfully lied’ to Congress | Robert F Kennedy Jr | The Guardian ›
- AP report: RFK Jr. said a Samoa trip had nothing to do with vaccines. New documents refute that | PBS News ›
- ‘We learned the hard way’: Samoa remembers a deadly measles outbreak and a visit from RFK Jr | Pacific islands | The Guardian ›