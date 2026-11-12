Damning Timeline Of Nvidia Spy Scandal Could Spur New Trump Impeachment
The Wall Street Journal reports that Nvidia’s board of directors plans to oust CEO Jensen Huang after discovering that he didn’t just have an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, but also with an employee.
As I wrote yesterday, this scandal may very well be seeds for a legitimate impeachment effort against President Donald Trump—one that could get the necessary Republican support for conviction.
The timeline is extremely damning for Trump, who didn’t just ignore the intelligence warnings but seemingly squelched a Commerce Department investigation into efforts to illegally sell AI chips to China.
It looks like this:
- 2024: U.S. authorities begin investigating Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed over diverting sanctioned Nvidia chips to China. Surveillance of its CEO Alice Huang uncovers her relationship with Jensen Huang.
- August 2025: Nvidia’s general counsel contacts Commerce investigators, inappropriately invoking the name of Trump appointee Jeff Kessler, who reports to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
- October 2025: Trump is briefed on the relationship and the intelligence assessment that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy.
- Also October 2025: Nvidia commits $25 million to Trump’s ballroom and requests anonymity.
- Late 2025: The Justice Department takes over the Megaspeed case, asking Commerce to pause its work. This seemingly kills the investigation.
- Spring 2026: Secretary of State Marco Rubio issues a classified warning about Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, raising the alarm once again. He is ignored.
- May 2026: Trump invites Jensen Huang to join his trip to China after he was initially absent from the delegation, having him join mid-trip during a refueling stop in Alaska.
There are many threads here for the incoming Democratic Congress to investigate, but by all current indications, Trump didn’t just look the other way as his intelligence agencies sounded the alarm—he solicited a $25 million bribe to take the case out of Commerce’s hands and into a dark void at the DOJ.
Then, Trump invited his pal on his plane and inside sensitive communications knowing full well that Huang was—still, at the time—having an affair with a Chinese spy.
Let’s see how Republicans, who love to get hysterical about Chinese communists, react to all of this.
Markos Moulitsas is founder and editor of the blogging website Daily Kos and author of three books.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos. Please consider subscribing or donating to Daily Kos here.
- Money Still Not There For Big AI Companies, But Crisis-Style Finance Is Coming ›
- The $12.5 Trillion-Dollar Question: When Will That AI Bubble Burst? ›
- Having An Affair With A Chinese Spy Was Not Super-Intelligent, Mr. Huang ›
- Jensen Huang Said to Have Had Relationship With Nvidia Executive Who Reports to Him - The New York Times ›
- Nvidia Opens Investigation Into Jensen Huang’s Relationship With Suspected Chinese Spy - The New York Times ›
- Nvidia's board preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, sources say - CBS News ›
- Jensen Huang built the company that powers AI. Now Nvidia must find a way forward without him ›