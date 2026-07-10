'He's Gonna Flip!' Democrats Predict Fetterman Switch As Weird New PAC Debuts
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is widely regarded as one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, frequently abandoning his party during key votes to align himself with President Donald Trump.
Now some political analysts believe Fetterman may ditch the Democrats altogether.
“He's gonna flip,” anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson posted on X on Thursday. Similarly former Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) posted on X that there was “another betrayal from Fetterman but look on the bright side, we’ll get Republicans to burn their money before Pennsylvania fires him.”
Both men cited a recent article from a publication that specializes in local news and pointed out that Fetterman recently created joint fundraising committees with a Republican from his own state, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA).
“First spotted by Politico on Wednesday, Common Ground PA was announced as a new joint fundraising committee,” wrote The Center Square's John Cole on Thursday. “Common Ground PA filed with the Federal Election Commission, known as the FEC, on Monday. They list four joint fundraising participants: Every Vote PAC, Pennsylvania Honor, Fetterman for PA, and Friends of Dave McCormick.”
Cole added, “Fetterman is listed as the leadership PAC sponsor for Every Vote PAC, while McCormick is named as the leadership PAC sponsor for Pennsylvania Honor.”
One Republican political consultant explained that it is highly unusual for senators from opposite parties to form joint fundraising committees.
“This would seem to be a very intriguing development, and a further sign of the close coordination on not just policy, but now political issues between Senators McCormick and Fetterman,” Christopher Nicholas, who also published the PA Political Digest, told Cole.. “What most is of interest to me now is who do they want to support through this new joint fundraising committee?”
This is not the first sign Fetterman may leave Democrats altogether. Earlier this month he defended the president who called him his “favorite Democrat” on a podcast with Logan Paul, who also identifies as a Trump supporter.
"Some Democrats now are actually running on the ‘f—— Trump' — I mean literally, that's in some of their commercials, you know, honestly," Fetterman told Paul. "And this idea — and if you call someone on their side as, like, ‘they're fascists,’ then that means that people that I know, and I love that voted for him, you know, that must be — they are fascists. And they are not. These are good people. They love our country no less than they do. It's just having different views and, you know, trying to find a way forward in a deeply divided country... I refuse to do that. People forgot that we're all Americans, and we actually need each other."
By contrast, in June Fetterman parted ways with Trump over the president’s then-negotiation with Iran. Fetterman, a staunch supporter of Israel, has supported American military action against the Middle Eastern country.
"Nuclear dust, that’s the reason why we’re here. This is why I was reasoned and OK with setting myself politically on fire to be the only Democrat for the last 90 days voting against these war powers acts. Presidents always talk about their legacy. At this point, if you cave just for political convenience, what kind of legacy is that?" Fetterman told Emily Jacobs at The Jewish Insider.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
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