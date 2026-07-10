There Is One Political Leader Who Supports Platner (And Of Course It's Trump)
President Donald Trump is using the fallout from Graham Platner’s failed Senate campaign in Maine to remind everyone that when it comes to sexual assault, he comes down on the side of assaulting women.
Platner, a Democrat, announced on Wednesday night that he would end his campaign after he was publicly accused of rape earlier this week. He denies the allegation.
When Trump was asked about the case on Air Force One, he replied, “It’s really a question of whether or not you believe the woman. A lot of people say big falsehoods. He’s in a bind.”
Trump is a documented misogynist.
In May 2023, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and for defaming her when she came forward with her allegations. A jury awarded Carroll $5 million in the case, and Trump has filed a series of legal motions to avoid paying his obligation.
Trump has bragged about sexually assaulting women. On the infamous “Access Hollywood” recording that came out ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Trump said, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy.”
Over the years, at least 18 women have accused Trump of sexual assault or misconduct. For example, former model Amy Dorris said Trump groped her and forcibly kissed her in 1997, Kristin Anderson said Trump put his hand up her skirt in the 1990s, and Karena Virginia said Trump groped her breast in 1998.
Trump has also championed men accused of sexual assault or inappropriate sexual behavior.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was accused of sexual assault in 2017 while attending a conference of the California Federation of Republican Women in Monterey, California. Trump nominated former Rep. Matt Gaetz to be attorney general, despite his alleged involvement in possible sex trafficking. (Gaetz later withdrew his nomination.)
Trump’s comments show that when it comes to sexual assault, he is willing to cross party lines if it means going against women and coming out (again) in favor of misogyny.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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