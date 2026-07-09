Conspiracy Theorist Don Junior Complains About Charlie Kirk Conspiracy 'Noise'
Conspiracy theorist Donald Trump Jr. lashed out on Wednesday at right-wing conspiracy theories swirling around the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Trump Jr. has attended the preliminary hearings ahead of the trial of Tyler Robinson, who is accused of shooting and killing Kirk in 2025.
In an appearance on Fox News, Trump Jr. said he was happy to “see the actual facts” in the case because “there is so much stuff amidst the noise and internet chatter” relating to the murder. He said the evidence and facts were “cut and dry.”
That’s a very different view from the one expressed by other conservative media figures allied in the past with Trump Jr. and his father, President Donald Trump. Almost since the moment of Kirk’s murder, the right has circulated conspiracies about the case.
Most prominently, right-wing pundit Candace Owens has insinuated that the public is not being told the truth about the murder. On Monday, she called the hearing for Robinson a “show trial.”
The criticism from Trump Jr., who has spent much of his time in the public eye using his father’s position to power his personal wealth, was unusual.
Since his father became a major political figure in 2015, Trump Jr. has been at the forefront of promoting conspiracy theories on the right. When he isn’t pushing theories himself, he has used his platform to promote other conspiracy theorists, like Pizzagate promoter Mike Cernovich, whom Trump Jr. in 2017 said deserved a Pulitzer Prize for journalism.For instance, after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Trump Jr. supported the conspiracy theory that survivor David Hogg was coached to comment on the incident.
After his father lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, Trump Jr. pushed specious claims about the election result, which figures on the right falsely claim was stolen.
Trump Jr. also amplified lies alleging that the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol had destroyed evidence that would help his father.
Trump Jr. once pushed the claim that the state of Washington had passed a law that would remove children from custody of their parents if they opposed a child’s gender-transition surgery. The claim has no basis in truth.Other conspiracies supported by Trump Jr. include a lie that Biden hid a cancer diagnosis from the public and that a large number of mass shooters are transgender.
Trump Jr. is, of course, the son of one of the world’s most preeminent conspiracy theorists, Donald Trump Sr. The president has pushed conspiracies ranging from the lie that former President Barack Obama was born on foreign soil and that climate change is a Chinese “hoax,” among many others.
But suddenly, when those conspiracy theories involve the death of his friend and notorious racist Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr. has discovered he doesn’t like conspiracy theories much at all.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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