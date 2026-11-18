Was Jensen Huang 'Set Up'? Fox Frames Conspiracy Alibi For Nvidia Spy Scandal
Fox News’ MAGA propagandists, in an effort to shield President Donald Trump from the increasing blast radius of the mammoth Nvidia scandal, are concocting a counternarrative in which the real story is that Democrats, the media, and anti-AI “doomers” conspired to push out the AI chip manufacturer’s defenestrated CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia’s board fired Jensen Huang on November 12 amid the revelation of a fast-expanding scandal revolving around his reported mistress Alice Huang — an alleged Chinese spy and the CEO of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that appears to have funneled advanced AI chips manufactured by Nvidia to China in violation of U.S. export restrictions.
Those implicated by the scandal include:
- President Donald Trump, who maintained close ties to Jensen Huang despite reportedly being briefed a year ago that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy and while personally benefiting from his holdings in Nvidia stock.
- Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who reportedly stalled an investigation into and regulatory action against Megaspeed, leading to a confrontation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; allowed sales of Nvidia AI chips to apparent shell companies that exist to evade export restrictions; and is working to weaken such rules to the benefit of Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm he led and passed off to his children.
- Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, heads of the Justice Department and FBI, which reportedly have, over the last year, “rebuffed requests from Singaporean authorities to assist with its investigation into Alice Huang” and Megaspeed, which they suspected of “illegally rerouting high-end Nvidia chips to China in violation of American export controls.”
Congressional Democrats and even some Republicans have pledged thorough investigations in light of these revelations.
But Fox stars Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Sean Hannity responded by trying to protect Trump from the fallout of this burgeoning scandal, downplaying the conduct at issue and attacking those they claim “orchestrated” the story. Their efforts resemble past attempts to push back on probes of Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s 2019 effort to force the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents.
Notably, the MAGA counternarrative rests in part on downplaying the likelihood that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, typically by leaving out where that allegation originated: The New York Times reported that Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a highly classified memo reviewed by Trump and other top administration officials which detailed that claim.
The document was based on classified intelligence from electronic surveillance of Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who was a senior executive at a Singapore-based company that was buying Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips and being investigated for illegally smuggling them into China. U.S. officials had concluded that Ms. Huang was in a close relationship with the Nvidia chief, who is no relation, and that she had been recruited to spy by China’s top intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security.
Watters: Jensen Huang “may have been set up” by “doomers" and Democrats
Watters has been perhaps the most outspoken in pushing conspiracy theories about the Nvidia scandal. The Fox host proclaimed himself “suspicious of the whole thing” just hours after Jensen Huang’s ouster, and has since woven a story in which nefarious forces concocted the scandal in order to force AI regulation and hurt Trump.
“The Democrats did not like him — he was anti-doomer,” he told his co-host on The Five last Thursday. “And now all of the sudden you have people like Liz Warren using this situation to take down Trump and regulate AI. Now when you get a story from The New York Times and it sources to unnamed intelligence officials and it comes out two days after the midterms, right when the Democrats take the gavel, I am a little suspicious because what did the Times report? This investigation started under Joe Biden.”
Watters went on to say of Alice Huang, “Did the girl know she was working with China? Was she working with China? We have no idea. We have to take some person's word from The New York Times.”
On his own show that night, Watters said Jensen Huang “may have been set up,” pointing to the timing: “Then suddenly Democrats win the House, American intel leaks this to the Times, and [there’s a] major scandal rocking the Trump administration. That’s how the media is framing it.”
The host also suggested that “the so-called spy scandal [is] almost designed to sabotage” Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, “and the perfect excuse to force the government to regulate AI.”
“This is the best-case scenario for the Democrat Party,” he concluded. “Seize control of the AI chip market and do their friends and donors a favor, and give Trump a big black eye.”
Watters continued fleshing out his conspiracy theory on Monday. On The Five, he suggested that Jensen Huang had “like three or four knives in his back … from China hawks, from doomers, from Democrats, from people in the industry,” and also “might have gotten whacked from someone on the inside” because he had been illegally “selling chips against the wishes of the Trump administration."
Then on Jesse Watters Primetime, the host argued that an unnamed “they” had claimed Jensen Huang “slept with a spy” but “no one has been able to confirm that."
“Jensen was an anti-doomer and he was looking to compete with the AI companies, and the moment he did, he was taken out,” Watters later added. “Did the doomers team up with China hawks in the government to take out Jensen? Well, Trump might become collateral damage because Democrats are already licking their chops over potential investigations.”
Gutfeld: Scandal was “orchestrated,” possibly to help China
Watters’ The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld similarly chimed in on Monday, claiming that the story “has a lot of holes” and was intended “to get rid of Jensen Huang” because he is “responsible for the innovation of technology that is going to change our future.”
“I think this was orchestrated,” he added. “Maybe it's to slow down the pace of innovation allowing China or other competitors to catch up, and it aligns perfectly with the attempts to stop data centers.”
Gutfeld also argued that it is racist to suggest Alice Huang is a spy, saying, “I love how when you call it the Chinese virus, that was racist. But you can just assume every Asian chick is a spy and that's OK.”
“Why did they try to get Jensen out again? Because he had sex with somebody who may not be a spy?” he concluded. “This other stuff is stupid.”
Hannity: Nvidia response shows “Democrats’ hypocrisy”
Hannity tried on November 12 to center the story of Jensen Huang’s firing on Democratic overreach and hypocrisy.
“Tonight, Democrats' hypocrisy is on full display as they go all in on the Nvidia CEO and that scandal,” he began. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Chris Coons, they are demanding the Trump administration preserve all records related to Nvidia’s chip exports to China following allegations that the now-ousted CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese intelligence asset.”
Shielding his viewers from the roles that top Trump administration officials played in the scandal, Hannity continued: “And House Democrats are calling for investigations into Howard Lutnick's involvement, even Marco Rubio. Either way I have the answer for them — neither of them were having an affair with a Chinese spy.”
He and his guests spent the balance of the segment attacking Democrats for the “double standard” between Jensen Huang and former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who reportedly “immediately cut off all ties” with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative after the FBI warned him of the bureau’s concerns.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
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