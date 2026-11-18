Trump's 'Unserious' Asia Jaunt Sets Up His Latest Humiliation On World Stage
On Wednesday, by the time President Donald Trump was deep in his latest tour through Asia, it was clear the trip was as “unserious” as it was ripe with “humiliation,” with his losses, blunders, and embarrassments on full display for world leaders.
According to longtime political strategist and The Hill contributor Max Burns, Trump’s floundering on the world stage has major implications for the future of the U.S. and its allies.The whole thing started on a dubious note when the president was greeted in the Philippines not with “Hail to the Chief” or the “Star-Spangled Banner,” but with his favorite song, “YMCA.”
As Burns writes, “Trump’s unserious welcome in Manila set the tone for an unserious foreign trip that seems more like an effort to escape the humiliation of a bruising midterm election loss than an attempt at real diplomacy. The visit also puts Trump conveniently abroad as his feckless lackeys at Homeland Security and the Transportation Department continue to botch the administration’s response to a multi-day string of major cyber-outages that grounded more than 20,000 domestic flights and briefly took the nation’s largest bank offline.”
Trump’s “flippant” dismissal of the overlapping crises didn’t help the situation for Americans or his global image. “It’s life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen,” Trump said shruggingly when asked about the rolling cyber-instability. “It’s fine.”
And even though he was far from the digital disaster at home, according to Burns, “Trump still managed to rack up his own political embarrassments almost immediately” upon arriving in Asia. Officials hastily scrapped a planned meeting to sign a trade deal with Thailand — Trump’s only major event that day — after Thai officials asserted that the agreement hadn’t been finalized. Instead, Trump and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed an empty “joint statement agreement” that amounted to nothing more than an announcement of a future announcement.Next, Trump is holding a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he’s expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, the growing AI arms race between the U.S. and China, and other highly consequential issues.
“Yet Trump is entering those discussions with a shockingly weak hand and bitter divisions on China policy splitting his administration,” notes Burns. “The revelation that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick allegedly resisted efforts to restrict the Singapore-based tech firm Megaspeed from buying Nvidia’s advanced AI chips has set up a brutal battle with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who blames Lutnick for those chips falling into Chinese hands. Lutnick’s shocking decision to ignore Trump’s direct orders appears to have left the president stunned and his administration paralyzed on how to move forward.”
Now, according to Burns, instead of projecting confidence, the normally boastful Trump telegraphed uncertainty and weakness in remarks to reporters before departing on his trip. “If you did do something, you could have a blow-up with China,” Trump said. “We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it.”
When Trump held his last summit with Xi two months ago, asserts Burns, the American president went into the meeting without a clear strategy for what he was trying to achieve. The event was widely regarded as a failure for Trump, who accomplished nothing, while Xi reaped a number of benefits.
“Trump is now walking into an even more important meeting with Xi and Putin, and he’s doing so from an even weaker and more conflicted position than he did in September,” concludes Burns. “This time, he risks giving two of the world’s most repressive autocrats the upper hand in a conflict that could decide the fate of Ukraine and the future of American global leadership.”
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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