Why House Democrats (Wisely) Ignored The Noise And Nominated Hakeem Jeffries
Perhaps New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was destined to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives when Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the last Democratic speaker, first elevated him to party leadership in 2019. But he has done much to earn that constitutional office since then -- contrary to the barrage of jeers he has lately endured from online gadflies and other self-proclaimed progressive authorities.
That is why, when House Democrats gathered to nominate a new speaker on Nov. 18, Jeffries' opponents couldn't muster even a dozen no votes. In a secret ballot held behind closed doors, the Brooklyn native won by a margin of roughly 240, with only eight caucus members publicly declaring in the negative.
Among those openly backing him was the most celebrated socialist in the House, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, his fellow New Yorker who astutely pointed out that there was no alternative candidate -- and that the tiny ultra-left faction could scarcely expect to hold the new congressional leadership hostage to their demands. (Jeffries had named her to lead a caucus committee developing health care proposals last summer.)
Most members simply ignored the noise and instead applauded their historic choice of the nation's first Black speaker. His official election will occur on Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes (and the Republican remnant is fully humiliated).
What the noisemakers don't understand is that beneath the whining and posturing they confuse with "politics" lies a complex reality that Jeffries mastered years ago, as Pelosi anticipated he would. The enormous challenges of achieving a House majority — even in a midterm during the second term of an unpopular president — are beyond the imagination of the Jeffries critics, and most voters, for that matter.
Where to begin? Maybe with the massive gerrymandering undertaken by Republican state legislators across the country last year at President Donald Trump's command, in an attempt to cheat the electorate before the first vote was cast. Jeffries responded forcefully to that partisan aggression with his own nationwide "redistricting counteroffensive," moving beyond reactive lawsuits to encourage the redrawing of maps in every state where Democrats held a legislative majority. He put tens of millions of dollars from the Democratic donor network behind those efforts, which bolstered the party's esprit de corps even when their lawsuits sometimes faltered under judicial review.
Ultimately, with a legal offensive led by Jeffries and Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, the Democrats held down the GOP redistricting advantage going into the midterm. And on Election Day, the Republicans were routed even in many districts they had carefully redrawn to favor their candidates.
How badly did they do? Among the losers was Rep. Richard Hudson, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, defeated in his own district along with four more in North Carolina after all the state's seats were reshuffled by the Republican legislators.
Organizing a counterstrike against Trump's gerrymander scheme was only one element in a multilayered crusade to regain the House. By 2024, Jeffries had assembled a highly competent team at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, headed by Rep. Suzan DelBene and overseen by executive director Julie Merz. He went out and raised more than $800 million — yes, from corporate PACS too, since he refused to unilaterally disarm — dwarfing the $500 million or so brought in by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson.
And he oversaw an exceptionally successful recruitment effort that brought in a wide range of candidates — from veterans and farmers to union workers, teachers and pastors — who were able to transcend the party's poor image and weak approval ratings. The proof of candidate quality came when many of them won by impressive margins in districts where Trump had triumphed only two years ago.
Everyone knows that by Election Day, a roaring whirlwind of voter anger was propelling the blue wave. But success is the residue of design as well as fortune. The members of the Democratic caucus who rallied to Jeffries with near unanimity know very well that their sweeping victory would have been impossible without years of hard, strategic work.
The support of his peers in the House matters far more to Jeffries than the approval of the online left. He is moving toward bolder positions on health care, Israel/Palestine, and other substantive issues as the center of the party moves. The measure of his leadership will come in moving all those new members who have just arrived along with him toward fulfilling their clear mandate.
He just passed the first test with top marks.
Joe Conason is founder and editor-in-chief of The National Memo. He is also editor-at-large of Type Investigations, a nonprofit investigative reporting organization formerly known as The Investigative Fund. His latest book is The Longest Con: How Grifters, Swindlers and Frauds Hijacked American Conservatism (St. Martin's Press, 2024). The paperback version, with a new Afterword, is available wherever books are sold.
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