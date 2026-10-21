Uh Oh! Inflation Hits Trump Merch As MAGA Hat Price Rises 120 Percent
The economy is getting worse and worse and worse, and while the ultrarich supporters of President Donald Trump are doing just fine, what about the average Trump superfan? You know, the racist used-car dealership owner in Florida who lives quite comfortably after not paying their employees a living wage? How are those stellar folks doing?
They probably aren’t at the “clipping coupons” stage yet, but they might have to start thinking about whether they should be spending quite so much money on merchandise that signifies their adoration of, and fealty to, the worst president in American history. Because you know our prototypical used-car salesman is absolutely covered in Trump gear. Hats, sneakers, colognes, Bibles—you name it.
But inflation comes for us all. The Washington Sun is reporting that higher prices have hit the low-rent Trump merchandise market. This follows the news from August that the Trump Superstore in Knoxville, Tennessee, was closing its doors.
The Sun looked at dozens of Trump products—probably the horrorshows just like these—and found that they’re going up, up, up.
In 2015, you could have bought a red Make America Great Again hat from Donald Trump Dot Com for $25. It now sells for $55 on the Trump Organization’s website, a staggering 120 percent jump, particularly when you learn that inflation rose only 41 percent in that time frame.
But wait! If you buy it on Trump’s political website instead, it’s only $40, because yes, the president of the United States is selling the same merch in his presidential and personal capacity, why do you ask? Totally normal. We’re sure the founders probably did it too.
What if you’re the wife of our hypothetical red-faced, red-hatted used-car salesman and the bro-ness of the baseball hat just isn’t your speed? Perhaps you’d like to wear a “subtly feminine” perfume that allows you to worship a little statue of Trump as you apply it.
Yes, if you’re the target market for “Victory 47,” the Trump-branded perfume for women, you’re currently paying $249 for the privilege of spritzing yourself with whatever the “Trump Sneakers” website thinks women should smell like (shudder). You used to pay a mere $99 before they put Trump on the bottle, at which point it jumped to $199. Enjoy spending that extra $50 to smell real weird.
As Todd Belt, a professor of political management at George Washington University, told The Washington Sun, the merchandise price increases are “tone-deaf” since affordability is such a top concern for voters.
Pffft. Don’t listen to that egghead. Trump says affordability is a made-up word, invented by the media and Democrats to deceive you into thinking the economy isn’t going swimmingly.
Just keep sending your hard-earned, ever-dwindling dollars to the Trump family and his allies so you can signal your retrograde, racist political allegiances for all to see. You deserve it.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos