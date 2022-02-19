The National Memo Logo

'You're A Creep Bro': AOC Smacks Carlson Over His Latest Misogynist Rant

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not mince words when she slammed Fox News' Tucker Carlson for his recent misogynistic remarks.

On Friday night's edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the serial political instigator leveled yet another attack at the Democratic lawmaker, whom he mockingly refers to as "Sandy Cortez." Spending nearly a third of his hour-long segment ranting about Ocasio-Cortez, Carlson expressed disdain and frustration about a forthcoming book featuring the New York lawmaker.

Carlson argued that Ocasio-Cortez should not be considered a "woman of color." Pulling one of her previous Instagram videos, Carlson claimed she was nothing more than a “rich, entitled white lady.”

“There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich, entitled white lady,” he said. “She’s the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit, who tells you to pull up your mask, while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They’re all the same. It doesn’t matter what shade they are."

Carlson also went a step further grasping for straws when he took another Instagram video out of context. In the video, Ocasio-Cortez said, "Im alone today."

Picking apart the simple statement, Carlson said, "Its it just us, or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step from ‘What are you wearing?’ Either way it’s a little strange, definitely over-sharing.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Everyone Knows Rikers Island Must Close, But That Doesn't Mean It Will

Rikers Island

No one’s going to close Rikers Island.

After a 2017 report from the Independent Commission on New York City Criminal Justice and Incarceration Reform — also known as the Lippman Commission, a committee tasked with assessing problems at the New York City jail headed by former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman — insisted that Rikers Island should cease to exist, the New York City Council voted in 2019 to close the jail by 2026, but that date has been moved back even further, to 2027.

Rikers Island

Behind The Locked Door 'Mystery' Of Bob Saget's Death

Bob Saget

CNN Screenshot

Sherlock Holmes fans love a locked door mystery, so it was inevitable that the accidental death of TV comic Bob Saget in a Florida hotel room would get people buzzing. “Murder!” wrote suspicious fans on Facebook, Twitter, and everywhere else rumors flourish online.

Authorities in Orlando, where Saget’s body was found by a hotel detective on January 9, ruled that he’d died of a brain injury after an accidental fall. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department found no evidence of an intruder, nor a struggle. Neither alcohol nor illegal drugs were involved.

bob saget
