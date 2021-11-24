The National Memo Logo

Arbery Verdict: All Three Defendants Guilty Of Felony Murder

@nationalmemo

Ahmaud Arbery

The three men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery in the coastal Georgia town of Brunswick last year were found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon.

The jury'a decision was read in court shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET as Arbery's family members cried out in relief.

Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were all convicted of felony murder in the fatal shooting of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. The verdict meant that they committed felonies that led to Arbery's death. Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shotgun blasts, was found guilty of malice murder, which requires intent to kill, while the elder McMichael and Bryan were acquitted of that charge. Each defendant now faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole.

All three men also face federal hate crime charges.

Charlottesville Jury Holds 'Unite The Right' Nazis Liable For $25 Million In Damages

Cars that struck demonstrators at Charlottesville disturbance on August 12, 2017

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Integrity First for America successfully made the Nazis involved in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville pay for their violence. The jury in the civil trial ruled decisively against a group of two dozen defendants, which included the likes of Richard Spencer and Chris "Crying Nazi" Cantwell representing themselves, as well as hate groups like Identity Evropa and League of the South -- finding that all parties violated the Virginia state law against civil conspiracy.

charlottesville civil trial

Proud Boys, Oath Keepers And Other Extremists Summoned By Select Committee

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, at the Capitol on January 6, 2021

Screenshot from ProPublica.

Seeking insight into how the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol last January was plotted, the House select committee tasked with probing the insurrection subpoenaed various extremist right-wing organizations and their figureheads on Tuesday.

It is the second time this week that the committee has added to an already thick stack of subpoenas sent to individuals entrenched in former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

capitol riot investigation
