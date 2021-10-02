The National Memo Logo

Amazon Selling Books From Neo-Nazi Publisher That Promote Violence And Finance Terrorism

@MiaGingerich

John Cameron Denton, alias Vincent Snyder

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Amazon is currently selling multiple books from a neo-Nazi publisher that is associated with a terrorist group. Proceeds from one of the books are going directly to the author, a white nationalist who is in prison for targeting minority-owned organizations.

neo-nazi publications

Exclusive: White House Agrees To Boost Carbon Capture In Budget Bill

@reuters

The White House

By Jarrett Renshaw and Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House and top Democratic lawmakers have agreed to boost a tax credit for industrial carbon capture projects in a deal that could help solidify support for the budget reconciliation bill at the heart of President Joe Biden's economic agenda, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

carbon capture tax credit
