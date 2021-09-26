The National Memo Logo

Right-Wing Cable Host Asks Trump If He Accepts Arizona ‘Audit’ Result

David Brody

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Real America's Voice host David Brody asked former President Donald Trump the one question many Americans would probably like to know the answer to: Will Trump accept the results now that the Arizona election audit is complete? For months, the embattled former president and his allies have questioned the election results in battleground states President Joe Biden won.

Although Republican lawmakers led the Arizona audit, the results actually determined Trump lost by a larger margin than initially reported. So, when Brody interviewed Trump on Friday, September 24, he immediately addressed the elephant in the room by asking the big question. In fact, according to Mediaite, Brody even went a step further and used some of Trump's own words against him.

"Mr. President, I want to give you a chance also to respond to the news out today about this audit. Maricopa County, Arizona, the draft of the report done by, in your words, highly respected auditors is out, apparently confirming Biden's win in the state. Are you prepared to accept those results? What's your sense of it?" Brody asked.

Although numbers don't lie, Trump appears to be deadset on continuing to push the big lie. The former president offered a delusional argument in a futile attempt to minimize the embarrassing "audit" result.

"Well, no, because they they just took a small part and they didn't look at the real numbers. Now the numbers are going to be announced. The real numbers are going to be announced at four o'clock today.

As I understand it, Arizona is having a conference and they found many votes that were terrible, terrible votes. In other words, they found that they were false votes, phantom votes, whatever you want to call them.

So I have to see, because I'm not involved in it, I'm just watching like everybody else. And we'll have to see what it is. The from what I heard, the report is a very strong report. But, you know, they wanted to get out ahead of it like they always like to do, whether it's on Russia or Russia or Ukraine, Ukraine, they want to get out ahead of it. So we're going to have to wait.

It said it's going to be, I guess, Eastern Time. It's going to be released at four o'clock. I've actually heard the results of the report is very damning, but they don't want to say that. They want to get way out ahead where long before the report. I've heard the report is very damning."
donald trump

