As President Meets With Schoolkids, Trumpist Thugs Shriek ‘F—k Biden!’

President Joe Biden meeting schoolchildren

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Trump's MAGA supporters were out in full force Friday afternoon, chanting "F**k Biden," waving flags with the same slogan, along with ones that falsely claim "Trump won," as President Joe Biden spoke with young children outside a Connecticut child development center.

"Around 50 more Trump supporters," according to the White House press pool, "gathered a street away from the center. They chanted 'F*** Joe Biden. He's not our president.' They also shouted 'traitors' as a coda while we walked inside."

Minutes later the press pool reported President Biden "entered the playground at 1:25, greeted by some gregarious children. One gave him a hug, as he kneeled to talk. Another, wearing an American flag t-shirt, pointed out parts of the playground."

But then, confirmation that the Trump supporters' profanity could be heard by the young children and the President.

"From the playground the pool could still hear protesters chanting from the curb outside. More expletives. More yelling," the pool reports.

NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli also confirms:

President Biden later made televised remarks promoting his "Build Back Better" agenda, and talking about how improvements to infrastructure will help young children.

trumpist thugs

