Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Accused Of Violent, Delusional Behavior — By Ex-Partners
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Far-right attorney L. Lin Wood has been in the headlines a great deal in recent weeks because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and his unhinged tweets, including a December 1 post in which he predicted that the United States is "headed to civil war" and called for President Donald Trump to "declare martial law." But according to some former law partners, Wood's behavior was unhinged long before the election.
The ex-partners are Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg and Taylor Wilson, who left the firm L. Lin Wood, P.C. and formed their own firm, Wade, Grunberg & Wilson, LLC.
Law & Crime reporter Adam Klasfeld explains, "The former partners claimed that their relationship with Wood spanning roughly half a decade started deteriorating late last year as Wood began to exhibit 'erratic, hostile, abusive and threatening' behavior."
In a legal brief, they allege that the Atlanta-based Wood physically attacked Grunberg and Wilson. The attorneys wrote, "In the fall of 2019, defendant Wood also committed assault and battery on Grunberg in an elevator of a hotel during an out of town deposition. In both assaults, there was essentially no reason whatsoever for the attack, and defendant Wood later acknowledged and apologized for this violence."
Good morning. Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit - not fo… https://t.co/J3hCjuW8x3— Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)1606834823.0
Almost year ago, I came to strongly believe God created @realDonaldTrump to be President in 2016 & that he would be… https://t.co/kaFSGM4Pst— Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)1609386177.0
The attorneys also allege, in the complaint, that "Wood has admitted to these assaults on multiple recordings" and that he has made anti-Semitic comments. On February 17, 2020, they allege, Wood left a voicemail for Grunberg saying, "You look in the mirror, and you're gonna see a Chilean Jewish fucking crook."
Wood's clients have ranged from Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse to the late Herman Cain (who ran for president in 2012) to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a congressional race in Georgia this year and is known for promoting the QAnon conspiracy cult. And Wood has allied himself with Sidney Powell, another far-right pro-Trump attorney, on some of her election lawsuits.
Wood's ex-partners allege that he has a history of comparing himself to biblical figures, saying, for example, "I might actually be Christ coming back for a second time in the form of an imperfect man, elevating Christ consciousness." And the attorneys also allege that Wood can be heard in a recording saying, "I represent Moses. I represent Ananias the believer. I'm like the power of King David. Now look, you all, I told you I was going to pray tonight to my God, not to myself, because to me, there's God and there's me."
