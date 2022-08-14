The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

As Trump Document Scandal Grows, His Allies 'Go Dark' And Pull Away

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump’s allies are reportedly becoming more apprehensive about defending him in wake of the Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) latest search warrant executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

On August 12, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey appeared on MSNBC where he weighed in on the latest development.

“As people around him have learned more details about the extent of what he was keeping there, and the various efforts behind the scenes to get them, short of a search warrant, alarm has grown in recent days when you talk to advisers of the former president,” Dawsey said during the Friday discussion.

He went on to suggest that he believes their decision to distance themselves from Trump may be a permanent one.

“Some of them are starting to go dark," he said adding, "and to stay as far away from this as they can.”

Dawsey also noted that many of Trump's allies may be unaware of what type of documents he may have had in his position which only adds more concern about what has transpired.

Per HuffPost, the search warrant, which took place on Monday, August 8, resulted in FBI agents confiscating 20 boxes of documents from Trump's estate. The documents are said to have included "11 sets of classified information, from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and resort in Florida, according to the warrant and property receipt used by the FBI to conduct the search."

Dawsey's interview follows a federal magistrate judge's decision to unseal the documents after receiving a request from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Per the news outlet, "some of the seized classified information was highly sensitive and top secret, designated to remain only in a secure government facility."

The search warrant is also said to have indicated that the former president is being investigated for possibly violating the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and the removal and destroying official go rnment documents. However, no further details about the investigation have been provided.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Rooting For Civil War, 'Patriotic' Republicans Are Poisoning America

Youtube Screenshot

Executing a valid search warrant, FBI agents arrived in the morning to search the office. The word "unprecedented" was on everyone's lips. They seized business records, computers and other documents related to possible crimes. An enraged Donald Trump denounced the FBI and the Justice Department, saying not that they had abided by the warrant issued by a federal judge, but rather that agents had "broken into" the office.

The year was 2018, and Trump was livid about the FBI's investigation into his longtime attorney/fixer, Michael Cohen.

Keep reading... Show less
civil war

Trump's New Excuses For Stealing Secret Papers Are Contradictory And Absurd

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

In the days since the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Trump, and his GOP lackeys have trotted out excuse after excuse to explain away the trove of material seized from a storage room at his golf club: A politically motivated witch hunt! The evidence was planted by the FBI! There was nothing important there! Obama did it too! (He didn’t.) And finally, on Friday night:


Keep reading... Show less
stealing
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}