In Europe, Biden Mockingly Welcomes Trump 2024 Candidacy

Biden Mocks trump In Europe

images.theconversation.com

At a press conference during an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels on Russia’s attack on Ukraine one European reporter asked President Joe Biden if he’s making decisions about Putin’s illegal war with a potential Donald Trump 2024 run in mind.

The reporter, from Der Spiegel, cited “widespread concerns” in Europe that Trump may run in 2024, and asked Biden if he and NATO are working to ensure the work they are doing today cannot be undone by any second Trump presidency.

“That’s not how I think of this,” President Biden responded, stating that his focus is on the matter in front of him, not on the 2024 election. He spoke about the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville with their “vile” slogans and Trump – who he did not name – saying “there were very good people on both sides,” motivating him to run for President.

“No election is worth my not doing what I think is exactly the right thing,” Biden said.

“I don’t think you’ll find any European leader who thinks that I am not up to the job,” he added.

But President Biden seemed to welcome his former opponent running in 2024.

“The next election I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden, mocking the severely politically damaged, twice impeached former president who is reportedly under multiple investigations.

Watch:

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

joe biden

